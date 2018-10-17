Blue Bombers, Eagles earn wins in Lake Placid

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Lake Placid’s Harley Cohen was the winner in the girls race against AuSable Valley, Beekmantown and EKMW Tuesday. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman was the top individual finisher at SUNY Plattsburgh Tuesday. Prev Next

NORTH ELBA | The Lake Placid Blue Bombers and Beekmantown Eagles each picked up a pair of wins at the Mount Van Hovenburg cross country course Tuesday, while the Blue Bombers boys and girls teams swept past the Eagles.

In the boys meet, Elizabethtown-Keene-Moriah-Westport’s (EKMW) Logan VanBuren set a new course record as he crossed the line in a time of 16:19, followed by a trio of Blue Bomber runners in Noah Fine, Michael Skutt and Jesse Izzo.

Connor Goodwin of Beekmantown was fifth, followed by AuSable Valley’s Spencer Daby, Grant Moravec and Declan Glitz of Beekmantown, Max Flanigan of Lake Placid, Kameron Couture, Cody Gadeway and Timothy Glitz of Beekmantown, Landon Peters of EKMW, Barber Alexander of Beekmantown and Ricky Weerts of AuSable Valley.

Lake Placid’s Harley Cohen and Annie Rose-McCandish placed in the top two spots for Lake Placid, with Enya Sullivan and Sierra Wood placing third and fourth for Beekmantown. Alex Harper and Marli Damp of Lake Placid followed, with Desiree Demar and McKenzie Peters of EKMW in seventh and eighth. Kayler Grizzle of Beekmantown was ninth, followed by Blue Bombers Anya Morgan, Sandra Harper and Sara Rose-McCandish.

In Plattsburgh, the Hornets scored a pair of wins in the boys meet against Ticonderoga and Seton Catholic while the Lady Knights scored a pair of wins. For Seton Catholic, Jake Glicksman placed first in the boys event, with Luke Moore placing fourth, Sam DeJordy seventh and Seamus Andrew ninth.

Ian Campbell placed second for the Hornets, with Christopher Nephew third, Malcom Suarez fifth, Ethan Mulholland sixth and Gareth Mansfield 10th. Emery Tausinger was eighth for Ticonderoga.

In the girls race, Lea DeJordy, Sofia DeJordy, Faline Yang and Savannah DeJordy placed in four of the top five spots, with Nora Graves of Plattsburgh placing second. Lily Clermont, Dorothy Arguelles, Laura Brandmeier, Jessica Dandrow and Julia Yocum rounded out the top 10 for Plattsburgh, while Nora Denno was 14th for Ticonderoga.

The Saranac Lake boys team scored a trio of wins at Cadyville as James Catania, Micah McCulley and Peter Fogarty swept the top three spots in the race. Sam Carter was fourth for Saranac, while Thomas Gilbo was sixth for Northeastern Clinton and Andrew Mazzella was eighth for Peru.

In the girls race, Rachael Woodruff, Elise LePage and Mackenzie Converse took the top three spots for the Lady Chiefs of Saranac, with Harley Gainer and Kaylee Amoriell rounded out the top five for Peru. Gwen Mader was sixth for Saranac Lake.

