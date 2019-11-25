Blue Bombers open season with win

× Expand Jill Lobdell Deidra Kellerman goes up between a pair of Tupper Lake defenders. Kellerman scored eight points for Lake Placid in their 25-22 win Monday.

LAKE PLACID | Izzy Armstrong scored nine points, while Deidra Kellerman added eight as the Lake Placid girls varsity basketball team opened the 2019-20 season with a 25-22 win over Tri-Lakes foe Tupper Lake Monday.

“I’m really proud of our defense and when we came together as a team,” said Kellerman. “We were a little nervous because we didn’t scrimmage at all and this was our first game and actually playing another team. It was really good.”

“I think it was a good win for our first game,” added Natalie Tavares, who scored six points. “We haven’t had any scrimmages yet and we just went out there. We struggled a little, but got the feeling of it when we went on.”

“Our aggressiveness was very good,” said coach John Burdick, who is filling in for head coach Jeff Potter, who is out on medical leave.

“We did an average job on the boards. I think if we shot better and hit a couple of free throws, the score wouldn’t have been that close. We haven’t had any scrimmages so we were right into a game. I was impressed with their level of intensity. It’s always good to start a season with a win.”

Arnita Cecunjanin added four points in the win, while Chelsea Moore had two.