Blue Bombers outscore Sentinels

Lake Placid's Olivia Ferebee controls the ball against Ticonderoga defenders Kirsten Strum and Lorelei Leerkes as Blue Bomber Emma Adragna looks as the Bombers scored the win over the Sentinels.

TICONDEROGA Olivia Ferebee scored five goals for the Lake Placid offense as the Blue Bombers scored a 9-1 win over Ticonderoga Sept. 18.

Emma Adragna added a pair of goals for the Blue Bombers, while Natalie Tavares and Darianna Patterson also scored. Tavares finished with a pair of assists, while Patterson and Adragna each had one. Lea O’Brien made eight saves for the Blue Bombers, while Arnita Cecunjanin added two saves in the win.

Laura Grinnell scored the lone goal for the Sentinels on a Jade Charboneau assist, while Lizzie Rich made 13 saves and Kennedy Davis had six.

Eagles score win over Bobcats

Emmy Moak scored the game-winner in the 34th minute as the Chazy girls varsity soccer team scored their first NSL Division II win of the season, knocking off previously unbeaten (in division play) Northern Adirondack, 2-1, Sept. 18.

Hadley Lucas opened the scoring for the Eagles in the fourth minute of play, while Anika Knight scored on a Madi Segiun assist in the 14th minute to even the score for the Bobcats prior to Moak’s score.

Olivia Rotella collected 15 saves for the Eagles as NAC held an 18-8 shot advantage. Aiden Lambert made six saves for the Bobcats.

Vikings shutout Griffins

Mikenna Valentine scored all three goals for Moriah in the first 34 minutes of the game as the Vikings scored a 3-0 win over Boquet Valley Sept. 18.

Reagan Garrison assisted on the first two goals, which saw Valentine fire low-angle shots into the far post for goals. Alayna Bennett then set up Valentine for a breakaway tally on the third. Samantha Hayes made eight saves to record the shutout in net for the Vikings.

Abby Monty had 14 saves for the Griffins.

Patriots score win over Knights

Kate Knapp connected on a pair of assists to goal scorer Jenna Stanley in the 32nd and 35th minutes as AuSable Valley scored a 2-0 win over Seton Catholic Sept. 18 in a matchup of the Division I Patriots and Division II Knights.

Koree Stillwell made five saves to preserve the shutout for the Patriot defense, while Kennedy Spriggs made 17 saves in the loss.

Chiefs win in overtime

After 80 scoreless minutes, the Saranac Chiefs were able to find the answer to the Northeastern Clinton defense as sisters Sydney and Kayla Myers scored in the 83rd and 85th minutes for a 2-0 win over the Cougars Sept. 18.

Olivia Davis tallied one assist for the Chiefs, while Payton Couture had four saves in the victory. Abby Racine made seven saves for the Cougars.

Indians, Hornets play to draw

Scoring came early in both halves, as Emily Beattie scored on a Kelly Sarbou assist in the 14th minute to give Peru a 1-0 lead before Nell Porter scored on a Paige Murray assist in the sixth minute of the second half to equalize for Plattsburgh High as the two teams played to a 1-1 draw Sept. 18.

Bri Brouseeau made six saves for Peru, while Mackenzie Lawfer made one save and former ELW (now BVCS) goalkeeper Madalyn Fuller made nine saves in her Hornet debut in net.

Eagles defeat Red Storm

Beekmantown scored twice in each half as they scored a 4-0 win over Saranac Lake Sept. 18.

Avery Durgan opened scoring in the 12th minute on a Kiera Regan assist, while Emma McCasland scored on a Alexis Provost assist in the 31st minute. In the second half, Avery Scott scored in the 64th minute on an assist from Durgan, who also assisted Danielle Dyke’s 68th minute goal.

Bailey Carter was perfect for the Eagles in saving the three Red Storm shots on goal, while Mecalyn Sousa made eight saves for Saranac Lake.

Panthers route Indians

Sierra Harris scored a pair of goals and added three assists for Crown Point in a 9-1 win over Wells Sept. 18.

Makenna Munson also scored a pair of goals and added an assist, while Madison Munson (assist), Gabrielle Mazzotte, Lauren Kimball (assist), Mya Pertak and Brooke Plunkett added goals. Lilli Peters had an assist, while Eleanor Harmon made five saves in the win.

Keene continues to roll

Haylie Buysse scored in the 10th minute while Alyssa Summo put the game away with goals in the 31st and 56th minutes as Keene scored a 4-1 win over Schroon Lake Sept. 18.

Camille Ward also scored for the Beavers, with Emily Whitney and Summo had assists. Sophia Johnson made four saves in the win.

Maddie Anauo scored the lone goal for the Wildcats, with Kayli Hayden recording nine saves in net and Emma Hanneman two.

Warriors score win

Desiree Cassavaugh, Tekla Fine-Lease and Jenna Ford each scored as Willsboro recorded a 3-1 win over Johnsburg-Minerva Sept. 18.

Abigail Bruno made five saves in the win, while Kate Wimberly scored for the Jaguar-Shamrocks.