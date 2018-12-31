Blue Bombers place second, Warriors third at Holmes tourney

× Arnita Cecunjanin of Lake Placid battles for a rebound against Lacy Wright of Plattsburgh High in the Ray Holmes Memorial Tournament championship game. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Photo by Keith Lobdell Willsboro’s Samantha Harrison scored 10 points in the Warriors win over Chazy in the Ray Holmes Memorial Tournament consolation game.

PLATTSBURGH | The Lake Placid and Willsboro girls basketball teams both went 1-1 at the Ray Holmes Memorial Tournament in Plattsburgh Dec. 27-28, with the Blue Bombers advancing to the title game with a win over the Warriors.

Deidra Kellerman, Dylan Bashaw and Arnita Cecunjanin each had 11 rebounds as the Blue Bombers defense was key in a 35-16 win in the first day of the tournament. Kellerman led the offense with 22 points, while Cecunjanin added six, Izzy Armstrong three, Bashaw two and Chelsea Moore two.

Olivia Politi led the Warriors with four points, while Malena Lawrence and Desiree Cassavaugh scored three points each. Aliceson Drollette, Samantha Harrison, Margaret Frechette and Kaitlyn Wilkins each scored two points.

The Blue Bombers advanced to the championship game, where they lost to host Plattsburgh High, 49-19, as Natalie Tavares led the Bombers with six points. Armstrong and Cecunjanin each scored four, while Kellerman had two and Bashaw one.

The Warriors were able to rebound from their loss to Lake Placid with a 43-23 win over Willsboro as Samantha Harrison used baseline penetration to score 10 points in the win. Drollette added eight points, while Kaili Bourdeau, Politi and Frechette each scored six. Jenna Ford added four points with Cassavaugh scoring two and Wilkins one.