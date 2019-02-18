Blue Bombers sweep Nordic sectional titles

× Expand Photo provided Lake Placid won the Section VII boys Nordic team championship Thursday. Pictured are team members Max Flanigan, Kai Frantz and James Flanigan.

Photo provided Lake Placid won the Section VII girls Nordic team championship Thursday. Pictured are team members Lynn Palen, Lura Johnson and Annie Rose-McCandish.

NORTH ELBA | The Lake Placid varsity boys Nordic ski team will get a chance to go after their fifth consecutive state title this season, winning the Section VII championships over Saranac Lake Thursday.

The win was part of a Lake Placid team sweep, as the Blue Bombers also captured the girls sectional title.

“I am really happy with how the kids skied,” Lake Placid coach Bill Frazer said.“They all put together some of their best performances of the year, especially the girls.”

Lake Placid’s Kai Frantz was the individual Section VII champion in boys, having the fastest split time on day one and crossing the line first in 35:25 in the pursuit race.

James Flanigan, who started day two 36 seconds behind second place, rallied to cross the line in 35:43, giving the Blue Bombers the edge they would need in the three-skier team race.

Nick Kelting (36:14), Jacob Alberga (36:32), Colter Cheney-Seymour (39:18) and Adrian Hayden (39:53) placed in the next four spots for Saranac Lake, with Max Flanigan (41:39) placing seventh.

Taylor Samburgh, Griffin Smith, Brennan Nobles, Reuben Bernstein, Adam Hesseltine and Jackson Small rounded out the field for the Red Storm.

In the girls pursuit race, Lake Placid’s Annie Rose-McCandish not only made up 53 seconds on the field, but scored a 24-second win over teammate Lura Johnson, finishing the course in 32:53 compared to Johnson’s 33:17.

Saranac Lake’s Sylvie Linck (33:48) and Sophia Kelting (34:19) were the next two to cross the line, followed by Lake Placid’s Lynn Palen (35:41) and Saranac Lake’s Evelyn Eller (37:19).

The field was rounded out by Evelyn Eller (SL), Bella Wissler (SL), Jordanna Samburgh (SL), Lily Flanigan (LP), Katie Samperi (SL), Ruby Smith (SL), Alexa Harper (LP), Helena Dramm (SL), Gwen Mader (SL), Eleanor Crowley (SL), Leena Keel (SL), Emma Wood (SL) and Raquel Lopez (LP).

STATE QUALIFIERS

Along with the Lake Placid boys (Frantz, M. Flanigan, J. Flanigan) and girls (McCandish, Johnson, Palen) teams, Section VII will send the following athletes to the NYSPHSAA state championships, Feb. 25-26 in North Creek:

Boys: Jacob Alberga (SL), Adrian Hayden (SL), Colter Cheney-Seymour (SL). Alternates: Griffin Smith (SL), Nick Kelting (SL), Brennan Nobles (SL), Reuben Bernstein (SL).

Girls: Sophia Kelting (SL), Annie Rose-McCandish (LP), Sylvie Linck (SL), Evelyn Eller (SL). Alternate: Bella Wissler (SL).

Frazer said the team will be facing some stiff competition heading into the state event.

“This state meet will be our biggest challenge yet,” he said. “They all have to ski above their best. HFL from section 5 is always a tough team. There is a real good chance either Kai or James can take the individual title and hopefully one of our girls can break into the top 10.”