Blue Bombers win D girls XC title

× Expand Jill Lobdell The Lake Placid Blue Bombers who claimed the Class D girls cross country title Nov. 8.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Lake Placid girls varsity cross country team was able to beat out Ticonderoga at the Cobble Hill Golf Course Nov. 8, earning the Section VII/Class D title.

“They all ran exceptional today,” said coach Mel Frasier. “Even though we are a younger and smaller team, they work hard together and really enjoy each other. This is a group that has pushed each other in the running aspect.”

“It was really amazing, I get really emotional thinking about this,” said captain Anya Morgan. “I had no inclination to believe we were going to do this at the beginning of the season. We are so young. We have an eighth grader and a couple of 10th graders. They really pushed themselves and I am so proud of them, especially Harley (Cohen).”

Cohen was the top finisher for the Blue Bombers in the team championship win, Cohen was the top finisher for the Blue Bombers in the team championship win, and will be joined at the state meet by teammates Morgan, Alexa Harper, Kelly Le, Anisa Schmell and Erin Roth.

Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Sophia McKiernan was the Class D individual champion, finishing third overall in 19:30.4 behind Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff and AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast.

“It was a good run today,” said McKiernan. “It was hard with the weather conditions — the wind was terrible — but on the second lap I started to feel better. Nora (Graves - PHS) is really good and she was right behind me so that pushed me.”

Other Class D runners making the state team include Savannah DeJordy, Faline Yang and Lea DeJordy of Seton Catholic, along with Kathryn Morgan and Madison Flora of Ticonderoga.

The runners will next compete at the NYSPHSAA state meet Saturday, Nov. 16, at Plattsburgh State.

“It is going to be a bit chilly because we are in the North Country and its getting to be snow time,” said Morgan. “But we’re used to it.”

McKiernan said she would miss competing against the Class C runners in her section.

“Rachael and Lily are really fast and I use that to push me more, I will miss not running against them in states,” she said.