Bobcats claim Division II crown

Boquet Valley's Thea Shaw and Northern Adirondack's Madi Seguin work to control the ball out of the air. Seguin scored twice in the Bobcats division-clinching 3-2 overtime win.

ELLENBURG | The Northern Adirondack girls varsity soccer team wrapped up the outright Division II title in the Northern Soccer League with a 3-2 overtime win over Boquet Valley Oct. 10.

“I don’t have really any words to say — It is an awesome win to have and an awesome title to have,” said Bobcat head coach Leslie LaBarge. “We will move into sectionals with that. It’s an awesome feeling. We want to keep moving forward and play in November. You can’t just walk into a game because every game is a new game and a fresh start. It doesn’t matter what your record is and it doesn’t matter that you have the title. We need to play the game that we know how to play.”

“It’s very exciting,” said Kira LaBarge. “We picked it up toward the end. It means a lot to us seniors to get the win on our last home game.”

The Bobcats will have a chance to solidify the top seed in the Class C playoffs Saturday, as they play defending sectional champ AuSable Valley at Clintonville with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

After a Skylar Bisselle goal, the Griffins had a 1-0 lead before Madi Seguin scored twice on assists from Madison Peryea.

Maggie Ploufe then scored the equalizer for the Griffins on a Bisselle assist, sending the game into overtime where Ashlyn Seguin scored on a Myah Mitchell assist to earn the win.

Aiden Lambert made 13 saves for the Bobcats in the win, while Abby Monty made nine for the Griffins.

Eagles down Sentinels

Chazy took another step toward the top of the Class D playoff bracket, scoring a 7-0 win over Ticonderoga.

Celine Juneau scored a hat trick while adding an assist to the Eagles attack, while Ava McAuliffe scored twice. Olivia McLennan added a goal and two assists, while Hailey Laurin added a goal and assist. Emma Smith and Kaelen Billow had assists, with Olivia Rotella making eight saves.

Lizzie Rich made 17 saves for the Sentinels.

Bombers handle Knights

Lake Placid had four different players find the back of the net as the Blue Bombers scored a 4-1 win over Seton Catholic.

Darianna Patterson, Eliza Barney, Natalie Tavares and Emma Adragna each scored for the Bombers, while Tavares and Bryley Reed had assists. Lea O’Brien made six saves.

For Seton, Avery Turner scored on a Madyson Whalen assist, while Kennedy Spriggs made seven saves in net.

Eagles shutout Cougars

Avery Durgan scored on assists from Danielle Dyke and Kiera Regan as Beekmantown scored a 3-0 win over Northeastern Clinton.

Dyke added a goal to the offensive attack for the Eagles, while Bailey Carter had nine saves in the shutout win.

Abby Racine made 12 saves for the Cougars.

Chiefs keep pace with shutout

Sydney and Kayla Myers scored goals in the final 15 minutes of play as Saranac scored a 2-0 win over Peru, holding a 25-4 shot advantage.

Payton Couture made good on all four save attempts for the clean sheet, while Bri Brousseau made 19 saves for the Indians.

Patriots defeat Red Storm

Jenna Stanley scored twice on assists from sister Addie Stanley and Jillian Bezio as AuSable Valley earned a 3-0 win over Saranac Lake.

Lilley Keyser scored on an Emma Crowingshield assist, while Koree Stillwell made five saves to preserve the clean sheet for the Patriot defense.

Mecalyn Sousa made 12 saves for the Red Storm.

Keene scores win over Orange

Haylie Buysse recorded a hat trick while Emily Whitney added a goal and two assists as the Division III champions scored a 4-1 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake.

Alyssa Summo and Megan Quinn added assists, while Sophia Johnson made seven saves in the win.

Wildcats shutout Panthers

Maddie Anauo scored the game winner in the 27th minute and Malena Gereau added insurance markers in the 46th and 74th as Schroon Lake scored a 3-0 win over Crown Point.

Alyssa DeCesare and Victoria Buell added assists, while Emma Haneman made six saves to preserve the shutout.

Eleanor Harmon made seven saves for the Panthers.