Bobcats cruise to Class C finals

× Expand Jill Lobdell Northern Adirondack's Alexis Belrose, in white, drives to the basket against Ticonderoga's Cassidy Mattison in the Class C sectional semifinals Monday.

BEEKMANTOWN | The top seed Northern Adirondack Bobcats got a big first quarter from Alexis Belrose, propelling them to a 67-31 victory over fourth seed Ticonderoga in the Section VII/Class C semifinals Monday.

Alexis Belrose scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter as the Bobcats built up a 23-5 lead, while Kira LaBarge added 10.

“It is great to get ahead in the beginning and be able to lay low in the second half and get everyone into the game,” said Belrose. “We will be working more on defense as we get ready for the next round.”

LaBarge talked about the defensive effort of the team.

“Tonight we stepped up our defense,” said LaBarge. “We had a lot more steals and were way more intense. We were boxing out well and not giving them the baseline and that is what translated into our offense.”

“We had talked about getting out an getting a couple quick baskets off our defense but Alexis came out and hit some big three’s along with MacKenna and Kira out there playing defense along with Alexis — she was the spark plug tonight and has been all year,” said NAC coach Dennis LaBarge.

“The girl admitted early they were nervous because they had not played a game in 18 days,” he added. “I’m proud of the girls. They are excited to get this win. Last year we didn’t get the breaks we needed so we are happy to come out and get this win and now get the chance to go an play Moriah.”

The Bobcats got scoring from 11 of their 12 players, as Aiden Lambert had eight points, MacKenna LaBarge and Isabella Gilmore each scored six, Abby Peryea, Morgan Lawrence and Emily VanValkenburg four, Brynne Gilmore three, Rhylee Poupore two and Sophia Charland one.

Ticonderoga was again led by eighth grader Sophia Dorsett, who connected on four more three-pointers for 12 in the game, giving her 11 three’s and 37 points over two games.

Classmate Cassidy Mattison added nine points for the Sentinels, while Kennedy Davis scored four, Kaelyn Rice four and Jade Charboneau two.

The Bobcats will now meet Moriah for the Section VII/Class C title Friday, March 6, 6:15 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

Game recap: Bobcats start strong

Belrose got things going offensively for the Bobcats in the opening quarter, scoring 13 of her team’s 23 points over the first eight minutes of play for a 23-5 lead.

Ticonderoga started strong in the second, as Sophia Dorsett connected from three while Kaelyn Rice and Jade Charboneau also scored to cut the lead to 26-12. However, the Bobcats responded with a 7-2 run to end the first half with a 33-14 lead.

The Bobcats pulled further away in the third, outscoring Ticonderoga 19-4 in the quarter, the only Sentinel field goal coming off a Dorsett three, her third of the game. Aiden Lambert scored five points in the quarter, with Belrose and Kira LaBarge each scoring four as the Bobcats held a 52-18 lead.

Rice and Mattison opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back buckets for the Sentinels, while Dorsett hit her fourth three of the game after an Emily VanValkenburg field goal for NAC. Overall, the Bobcats held a 15-14 edge over the final eight minutes.