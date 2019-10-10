Bobcats edge Griffins

× Expand Keith Lobdell Boquet Valley's Jameson Fiegl deflects a cross while being pressured by Northern Adirondack defender Wyatt Warren.

WESTPORT | In a game that was played evenly throughout, Troy LaBarge capitalized on a scramble in the 18, finding the back of the net for Northern Adirondack Oct. 9 for a 1-0 win over Boquet Valley.

Kendi Coplen had the assist on the goal, which came after the Bobcats were able to keep the ball inside the Griffin defensive zone.

Tim Stickney made 15 saves for the Bobcats, including two key, diving saves in the second half. Cameron Trombley also had a strong game defensively, marking the Griffins attackers.

Brandon Tromblee made four saves for the Griffins.

Chiefs defeat Cougars

In Division I play, Nik Hamel scored in the 69th minute of play as Saranac scored a 1-0 win over Northeastern Clinton Oct. 9.

Branden Ashley made seven saves to preserve the clean sheet, while John Bulson had six saves for the Cougars.

Red Storm shutout Eagles

Colter Cheney-Seymour scored on a Nicholas Kelting assist in the 61st minute of play, while Zach Churco made nine saves to earn a clean sheet in Saranac Lake’s 1-0 win over Beekmantown Oct. 9.

Matt Wood made 12 saves for the Eagles.

Four score in Hornets win

Owen Brown, Ryan Kavanaugh, Nolan deGrandpre and Riley Channell each scored for Plattsburgh High in a 4-0 win over Peru Oct. 9.

Kavanaugh added two assists, while Channell and Riley Savastano also added helpers. Alex Tuller made five saves.

Michael McBride had 10 saves for the Indians.

Panthers edge Indians

In a game where Crown Point outshot Wells 27-2, it was Cameron Harrington who found the answer, scoring an unassisted marker as the Panthers scored a 1-0 win over the Indians Oct. 9.

Dylan Sours needed to make just one save to preserve the shutout.

Wildcats shutout Beavers

Andrew Pelkey had a goal and two assists as Schroon Lake recorded a 5-0 win over Keene Oct. 9.

Marcus Peace added a goal and assist, as scorers also included Cian Bresnahan, Collin Bresnahan and Isaiah Pelkey. Travis Dick added an assist, while Zeke Koenig made five saves for the clean sheet.