Bobcats fall to Galway in regional final

× Expand Jill Lobdell Elyse Hogan pushes the ball over the net for Northern Adirondack against Galway in the Class D regional finals Nov. 16.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Galway Golden Eagles came out to make a statement in the Class D regional finals Nov. 16, scoring wins of 25-6 and 25-11 in the opening two games against Northern Adirondack.

Winning the third 25-20, Galway punched their ticket to the NYSPHSAA state championship round in Glens Falls starting Nov. 23.

“We were flat footed several times and they read that and got the ball into areas we could not get to,” said Bobcats head coach Elizabeth Brown. “My girls are a hard working group of women that do not want anything to be taken away from them. It will be tough without the four seniors (Cora Barnaby, Jadyn LaValley, Emily Fleury, Anna Brown) next year because they are what drove this team, but I could not ask them to give anything more then they gave today.”

Elyse Hogan led the Bobcats with five kills and six digs, while Cora Barnaby also added six digs. Allie Barber had eight assists, while Chelsea Tanzer had three aces. Anna Brown had four assists and four digs.

Brown said there will be some new faces to help rebuild next season.

“The four freshman I moved up proved themselves during the playoffs and we will work next season to get back to where we can win the sectional championship and get back to regionals.”