Bobcats fourth quarter rally earns D-II title

× Expand Jill Lobdell Alexis Belrose of NAC goes to the basket against AuSable Valley defender Cora Long. Belrose scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime of the Bobcats CVAC Division II clinching win over the Patriots.

CLINTONVILLE | Heading into the fourth quarter at AuSable Valley High School Tuesday, it appeared their could be no outright champions in the CVAC.

With Saranac having already forced a tie for the Division I and overall titles with a win over NCCS, AuSable Valley entered the final eight minutes of regulation with a 40-29 lead over Northern Adirondack, with a win tying the Patriots with the Bobcats in Division II.

However, the Bobcats outscored the Patriots 21-10 in the fourth and 11-6 in overtime for a 61-56 win, clinching the CVAC D-II title.

“I had to get a little excited,” said Bobcats coach Dennis LaBarge. “I think it picked up the girls a little bit. I was proud of our of our defense. We are dealing with some sickness. But we were able to get some pressure on it caused some turnovers. Our team came together right down from our seniors to our freshman and to Alexis (Belrose), whose a sophomore. Our team was able to gel together and made a comeback and send it to overtime and get the win.”

Belrose scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime, while Kira LaBarge scored seven of her 23 points in overtime (six in the fourth).

“Our defense is what won us the game tonight,” said Kira LaBarge. “We got a steal and didn’t let them score. We stopped their passes into the post and that was really important because they like to drive. You could see that when we were down going into the fourth. We came together.”

MacKenna Labarge added 11 points for the Bobcats, while Brynne Gilmore had nine.

“We came out slow in the beginning but our defense stepped up a lot from the first half and took it up more in overtime and got the win,” said Gilmore. “It is definitely good to get the win for the seniors. We beat one of the best teams and I think that is going to be huge for us going into sectionals. I am hoping we can go past sectionals and go as far as we can.”

Kira LaBarge agreed.

“I’m happy for the girls, especially the seniors,” she said. “We are happy to win Division II, but we have a job to come out and win sectionals. Last year we had a job, but we want to finish it this year. We have two very tough teams of AuSable Valley and Moriah. It’s going to be a battle, but we are ready for them.”

Rhylee Poupore added four points for the Bobcats, with Anna Brown adding three, Isabella Gilmore two and Emily VanValkenburg two.

"We knew we had to pick it up in the fourth quarter and stop them from making their shots and hit our shots," Brown said. "What helped was getting them in foul trouble. Because of that, they couldn’t play us as strong as they usually do. We played smart and got the ball where we needed to and get them to foul us."

Koree Stilwell had 12 points for the Patriots, while Cora Long added 11, Reanna Prentiss 11, Brooklyn Douglass eight, Shea Durgan six, Reese Shambo four, Lilley Keyser two and Sara Richards two.