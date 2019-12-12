Bobcats rally for win

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kate Wimberly scored 16 points for Johnsburg-Minerva in a win over Willsboro Wednesday,

ELLENBURG DEPOT | Rhylee Poupore and MacKenna LaBarge had key baskets late as the Northern Adirondack girls varsity basketball team scored a 35-24 win over Moriah Wednesday,

“This game was back and forth the entire game,” said NAC coach Dennis LaBarge. “We were down five with three minutes to go and fought back as Rhylee hit two big free throws late (her only points in the game) and MacKenna scored a layup with nine seconds left to put us ahead.”

Alexis Belrose led the Bobcats with 11 points, while LaBarge and Brynne Gilmore each scored six, Isabella Gilmore four, Aiden Lambert three, Morgan Lawrence two and Kira LaBarge one.

Gwen Eichen led the Vikings with 16 points,

“Eichen had 12 rebounds to go with her 16 points,” said LaBarge. “She played very well. Zoe Olcott had eight rebounds and six assists (two points).”

Sage Baker added 10 points, while Kennady Allen added four and Noel Williams two.

The win gave the Bobcats a second over as many days, having beat St. Lawrence 47-24 the day before.

“We played solid defense and shared the ball very well,” said coach LaBarge. “Aiden Lambert, MacKenna LaBarge and Isabella Gilmore had very good games.”

Kira LaBarge led the team with 12 points as Belrose scored 10, MacKenna LaBarge eight, Isabella Gilmore eight, Lambert three, Poupore two, Brynne Gilmore two and Emily VanValkenburg two.

Cougars led by McComb

Kya McComb scored 26 points for the Northeastern Clinton varsity girls basketball team in an 80-18 win over Plattsburgh High Wednesday, putting her at 991 career points heading into Friday’s matchup with D-I rival Peru.

Abby Racine added 15 points in the win, while Bailee and Brinley LaFountain each scored nine, Bryn Sample eight, Audi Hollister five, Marlie Sample five and Chelsea Moore four.

Abbi Crahan scored nine points to lead the Hornets, while Lacy Wright added four, Alyssa Hemingway three and Caili Fitzwater one.

Chiefs pull ahead early for win

The Saranac Chiefs were able to get an early lead en route to a 52-44 win over Peru Wednesday.

Sydney Myers scored 21 points to lead the Chiefs offensively, while Payton Couture added 18, Grace Reil five, Kayla Myers four, Lexie Denis three and Raegan Mulverhill two.

Kortney McCarthy led the Indians with 14 points, with Kayleigh Jackson and Bri Brousseau each scoring nine, Tynicia Hendrix seven, Emily Beattie three and Emma St. Dennis two.

Sentinels top Red Storm

Sophomore Kenedy Davis (15) and eighth grader Cassidy Mattison (14) combined to score over half of Ticonderoga’s points in a 50-42 win over Saranac Lake Wednesday.

Eighth grader Sophia Dorsett added nine points, with Kaelyn Rice scoring seven, Molly Price three and Jade Charboneau two.

Susan Stevens and Kelsey Leerret led the Red Storm with 10 points each, as Nora Glover added eight, Olivia Bell six, Serena Stevens four, Mecalyn Sousa three and Alex LaDue one.

Wildcats top Eagles

Schroon Lake scored 37 second half points to pull away for a 66-22 victory over Chazy Wednesday.

Malena Gereau paced the Wildcats with 21 points, while the trio of Saige Shaughnessy, Justice Kowal and Kayli Hayden each scored 10, Ava Storman added six, Dakota Cutting five and Anna Maisonville four.

Mackenzie Chapman scored 10 points for the Eagles, with Ari Foshag adding seven, Abby Huchro four and Emily Dufour-Wonicki one.

J-M cruises past Warriors

Johnsburg-Minerva built up an 18-5 halftime lead as they scored a 39-22 win over Willsboro Wednesday.

Kate Wimberly led J-M with 16 points, while Sydney Selleck scored nine and Cassie Dunbar eight.

Samantha Harrison and Kaili Bourdeau each scored seven for the Warriors, with Kyla Crowningshield scored four, Abigail Bruno four and Jenna Ford two.