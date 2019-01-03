Bobcats record win over Patriots

× Expand Nathanael LePage Dylan Goodrow, of AuSable Valley, works for a pin against Northern Adirondack’s Clayton Trombley Wednesday. The Bobcats were able to score a 48-33 win over the Patriots, leveling the season series between the two programs. Photo by Nathanael LePage

ELLENBURG | Taking five of six matches in the middleweights proved to be key for the Northern Adirondack varsity wrestling team in their 48-33 win over AuSable Valley Wednesday night, as the Bobcats avenged an early season loss to the Patriots.

Troy LaBarge started a four-of-five pin streak for the Bobcats at 120, followed by pins from Kaden Bruce at 126, Brandon Manor at 138 and Cameron Matthews at 145. In between, AuSable Valley scored four points on a 12-1 major decision by Landon Snyder.

David Griffin won on a disqualification for the Bobcats at 152, while Jeremy LaValley scored a pin at 182.

For the Patriots, Jason Fletcher scored an 8-6 decision over Tyler Trombley at 170, while the heavyweight duo of Isaac Rivers (220) and Dylan Goodrow (285) each scored pins.