Bobcats score win over Cougars

× Expand Photo by Nathanael LePage Brett Juntunen scored 20 points for Northern Adirondack in their win over Northeastern Clinton Tuesday.

CHAMPLAIN | The Northern Adirondack boys varsity basketball team took a 39-22 lead into halftime and kept Northeastern Clinton at bay in the second half, scoring a 73-51 win Tuesday.

Reed Lashway scored 22 points to lead the Bobcats, while Brett Juntunen added 20, Noah Lambert 13, Cody Peryea 10 and Lucas Smart 8.

Bryan Claudio scored 22 points for the Cougars, while Alex Gomez added 12, Spencer Trudo 8, Thomas Gilbo 5 and James Molinski 4.