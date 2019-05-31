Bobcats, Sentinels to play for Class C softball crown

× Ticonderoga’s Saidi St. Andrews had a pair of doubles in the Sentinels’ 11-9 comeback win over Saranac Lake Wednesday, earning a spot in the Section VII/Class C finals against Northern Adirondack today at Plattsburgh State’s Cardinal Park.

ELLENBURG | The top two seeds in the Section VII/Class C softball tournament will play for the title today (Plattsburgh State Cardinal Park, 4:30 p.m.), as Northern Adirondack and Ticonderoga both scored semifinal wins Wednesday.

BOBCATS PULL AWAY

Northern Adirondack scored two runs in the second and third innings for a 4-1 lead against AuSable Valley before the Patriots scored twice in the top of the fourth to pull within one.

The Bobcats pulled away from there, scoring once in the fourth and fifth innings while adding two insurance runs in the sixth for an 8-3 win.

“This was a very tight game through to the very end,” Bobcat head coach Mary Sexton said. “All of the athletes on both teams demonstrated competitiveness and integrity and that is what sectional play is all about.”

Both Anna Brown for NAC and Madison Campbell for AVCS had six strikeouts in the circle, and both teams had double-digit hits.

Brown picked up the win for the Bobcats, and will enter the sectional final with 299 career strikeouts.

Monica Lynn-Charland had a trio of hits for the Bobcats, while Kira LaBarge and Alexis Kilburn each had two. Brown also added to the offense with a triple.

For the Patriots, Shea Durgan had a single and double, while Emma Prentiss added a pair of hits and Jordyn Pelkey connected on a triple.

SENTINELS RALLY

Samantha Montville’s late-inning pitching allowed Ticonderoga the chance to get back into its semifinal game against Saranac Lake Thursday, scoring seven runs in its final two trips to the plate, including five in the sixth, to earn an 11-9 win and their place in the sectional finals.

Montville allowed only two hits and one run after entering in the fifth, when the Red Storm held an 8-4 lead. The Sentinels then scored twice in the bottom of the fifth and five times in the bottom of the sixth for an 11-8 lead.

Saranac Lake attempted a seventh-inning rally, scoring once but being held at bay when the final out was recorded.

Saidi St. Andrews had a trio of hits, including a double in the sixth-inning rally as part of a two-double, four-RBI day at the plate, while Karyssa Alkinburgh had a trio of hits and three RBI. Lauren Dixon added a single and double, while Emily Purkey added a triple.

For Saranac Lake, Marissa Gibbs had a triple and pair of singles, while Amya Hurteau had a pair of hits and Meagan O’Brien had a double.