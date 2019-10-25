Bobcats survive against Moriah, advance to C final

× Expand Keith Lobdell Aiden Lambert made 10 saves for the Bobcats in their 1-0 win over Moriah in the Section VII/Class C semifinals Oct. 24.

BEEKMANTOWN | Aiden Lambert jogged as best she could from her net to the sidelines at the end of Northern Adirondack’s (14-3-0) Section VII/Class C semifinal against Moriah Oct. 24.

Half jogging and half limping, Lambert made it to the huddle, but then went to the ground in exhaustion after making 10 saves in a 1-0 Bobcat win over the Vikings.

“It was an amazing night,” Lambert said. “Last year I really didn’t do that much and this year has meant a lot to me. My defense is like my rock back there, they help me through everything.”

Lambert made some of her biggest plays in the final minutes of the game, deflecting a ball wide and making a diving stop on an attempted crossing ball on the outer edge of the 18, as well as making a fingertip save in the final two minutes of play, flipping the ball just over the top of the net and receiving embraces from almost every member of the Bobcat team on the field.

“I don’t even know how I got my hand on it,” Lambert said. “I was able to throw my hand up there and get a piece, but it still looked like it was going in. My heart stopped until I saw it hit the outside of the net.”

“Aiden definitely kept us in the game in more ways then one,” said coach Leslie LaBarge. “She made some awesome saves and the defense worked very well again tonight, and we are a defensive focused team and always want to use that to our advantage. We played our game of soccer which was great to see tonight.”

Lambert made good the goal scored by Madison Peryea in the 16th minute of play, taking a long pass from wing defender Kira LaBarge and putting the ball far post for the lead.

“The ball came across and I swung and hoped it would go in,” said Peryea. “Our defense has been really strong. Anika (Knight) has done a great job in the back, taking my spot in the defense and we have all worked extremely well as a team.”

“This game meant a lot to us,” said LaBarge. “It is a real confidence booster for us and this is where we wanted to get to.”

“We played really good defense tonight, we were able to pass the ball well and we were talking throughout the game,” added Madi Seguin.

“This field is really wide so we made sure we were able to spread out and communicate so we could all hear,” said Knight, who played the sweeper position.

For the Vikings, Samantha Hayes made eight saves.

The Bobcats advanced to the Class C final, where they will play top seed AuSable Valley Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. at Beekmantown.

“Being a senior, it means a lot to get this far and we have worked hard every day at practice, talking about what we have needed to work on and doing that,” said Alexis Pitts.

“We have grown so much as a team from the preseason to now, I could not be any happier with how the girls are performing at this point in the season,” said coach LaBarge. “This is what you work toward in the preseason, to be at this point.”