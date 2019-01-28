Bobcats take control in Division II

× Reed Lashway drives against Jerin Sargent in the first meeting between NAC and Moriah in December. Lashway scored 31 points for the Bobcats in a 65-54 win Jan. 25, while Sargent led the Vikings with 14. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELLENBURG | The Northern Adirondack got clutch shooting from the free throw line late and a key steal by Brett Juntunen as they scored a 65-54 win over Moriah Jan. 25.

The win completed the season sweep for the Bobcats over the Vikings and gave NAC a firm grip on both the top of the CVAC Division II standings and the top seed for the Class C playoffs.

Reed Lashway scored 31 points for the Bobcats, connecting 14 times from the free throw line, including hitting 10-of-11 in the final minutes of the game.

“We wanted the ball in Reed’s hands,” said NAC coach Nate Bilow. “Brett had a big steal to move us up to a six point lead after Moriah had come back to tie the game at 52-52. I kept telling the kids over and over to keep our composure and I think they were able to do that, not force shots early in the shot clock and get to the rim.”

“It’s a big win for us but we already had some space in the standings,” said Lashway. “They went on their run we needed to make some changes on defense and we were able to do that. We played harder on the defensive end and that helped.”

Lashway added 15 rebounds and six blocked shots, while Juntunen added nine rebounds to a 17 point night, connecting on three key three-pointers early in the game and recording the big steal late.

“It was the biggest part of the game because without our free throws we do not win,” Juntunen said. “We just had to keep attacking the rim. That is how we play and when we did Reed was able to get to the boards. When he goes in. I will follow and we have each others backs.”

Holding a three-point lead at halftime, the Bobcats got up by as many as 14 points at 48-34 before Lashway went to the bench with three personal fouls in the third quarter.

Moriah then went on their run, outscoring the Bobcats 18-4 to tie the game with just under three minutes to play.

After a field goal and two free throws from Cody Peryea (four points), Juntunen was able to get a steal at half court and convert a fast break layup for a 6-0 run, giving the Bobcats a 58-52 lead and forcing the Vikings to foul, sending Lashway to the line numerous times.

Lucas Smart added seven points for the Bobcats, while Cody Lambert scored six.

For the Vikings, Jerin Sargent hit four three-pointers, three as part of the Moriah comeback, in scoring 14 points in the game.

Jeff Strieble helped the Vikings get started on offense, finishing with 13 points in the game, while Mike Rollins added 11, Braden Swan eight, Owen Fleury six and Maddox Blaise two.

While the win gave NAC the inside track for the top seed in the Class C playoffs and to win the CVAC Division II title, Bilow said the season will still come down to a potential meeting between the two schools in March.

“I think we will see them again in sectionals,” Bilow said. “If that happens and it is in the Fieldhouse, you can throw these games out. That is when it will really matter.”

“We are going to keep playing hard,” said Juntunen.

Want to see it again? You can watch the game online at the Sun Community News Facebook page.