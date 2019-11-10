Bobcats win D volleyball title

× Expand Jill Lobdell Morgan Lawrence of Northern Adirondack makes a block attempt against Lake Placid’s Karis Hudson in the Section VII/Class D championship game.

SARANAC | The Northern Adirondack varsity volleyball team scored set wins of 26-24, 25-18 and 25-16 in a 3-0 sweep of Lake Placid Nov. 9, winning the Section VII/Class D championship at Saranac High School.

“The girl’s were ready to bring it back this year,” said Bobcat coach Elizabeth Brown. “They worked hard all week. They knew all season long that this is the culminating event.”

Brown said the season series with the Blue Bombers, including the finals matchup, was a tough three games of volleyball.

“We split with them this season, they fought for it and they performed very well,” Brown said. “We always anticipate long rallies with Lake Placid. They are hustlers like us. They get balls that you wouldn’t think that anyone could get, but sure enough they did. They kept us on our toes and that is what we worked on. We worked on recovering and watching the ball to make sure we get it.”

× Expand Jill Lobdell Northern Adirondack won the Class D sectional volleyball championship Nov. 9 at Saranac High School.

Anna Brown led the Bobcats with nine aces from the service line and five assists.

“I’m very proud of us first of all because we work really hard in practices and even though we had a tough season, we came back really hard and we won,” she said,

“I’m just really proud of everyone and how hard we work through the season and have fun to win,” added Chelsea Guay.

Elise Hogan added six digs and four kills along with a strong game from the service line.

“We had a tough season at the beginning, but we fought for the win, and we really wanted it today,” Hogan said. “We had our eyes set on it, and came out more tough.”

“I’m really proud of our team,” added Jadyn LaValley. “We pulled it together. We had a tough season, but we pulled it together and played a great game today.”

Cora Barnaby had a team high eight kills, while Allie Barber had seven digs and five assists.

For the Blue Bombers, Grace Crawford had 12 digs, while Dylan Bashaw had six kills, Isabella Armstrong four aces and Evelynn Sharp combined six assists and a pair of blocks.

The Bobcats will face the winner of the Section X v. II regional semifinal round in the state quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 16, 4 p.m. at Beekmantown High School.