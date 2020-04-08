Bolton’s Baker named MVP of MVAC D-II girls hoops

× Expand Bolton point guard Maria Baker averaged 20.2 points per game this season in being named the MVAC Division II MVP.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Bolton junior point guard Maria Baker was named the most valuable player in Division II of the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference for the 2019-20 girls basketball season.

Baker, who scored her 1,000th career point against Lake Placid midway through the season, averaged 20.2 points per game, scoring 21 in the Section VII/Class D championship game against Schroon Lake to advance the Eagles to the state quarterfinal round before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baker finished her junior season with 1,155 career points, 42nd on the Section VII girls all time scoring list.

× Expand Members of the MVAC Division II girls basketball all star team include Kate Van Auken, Jane Pfau, Alyssa Summo, Emily Whitney and Megan Quinn. Bolton’s Luke Schweikert was named division coach of the year,

First team

Bolton teammates Kate Van Auken and Jane Pfau were named to the Division II first team, along with a trio of Keene student-athletes in Alyssa Summo, Emily Whitney and Megan Quinn.

Also a junior for the Eagles, Van Auken also scored her 1,000th career point against Lake Placid early in the season, averaging 15.4 points per game and will enter her senior season at 1,250 career points, 27th on the girls scoring list.

A freshman, Pfau was third on the Eagles with a 6.7 points per game average, twice scoring 18 points in Eagles’ wins.

As a senior, Summo averaged 14.8 points per game to help guide the Beavers to the sectional semifinal round.

Also a senior for Keene, Whitney averaged 5.9 points per game in the sectional semifinal run.

Quinn, a sophomore for Keene, averaged 8.2 points per game, with a 10.6 average over the team’s final nine games.

Second team

A trio of Lake Placid and duo of Crown Point players were named to the second team. Junior Natalie Tavares, sophomore Arnita Cecunjanin and junior Deidra Kellerman were named from the Blue Bombers, with the Panthers being represented by freshman Madison Munson and eighth grader Gabrielle Mazzotte. Crown Point sophomore Eleanor Harmon was named as an honorable mention selection.

Coach, sportsmanship

Bolton coach Luke Schweikert was named the Division II coach of the year, as the sportsmanship award went to Lake Placid.