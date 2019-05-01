Bolton takes early edge in MVAC baseball

× Expand Keith Lobdell Traygan Coon pitched seven solid innings for the Chazy Eagles against Bolton/Schroon Lake Tuesday, but was on the short end of a 4-3 score.

BOLTON LANDING | The Bolton varsity baseball team took the early edge in the MVAC title picture Tuesday, rallying to score three runs in the sixth inning to defeat Chazy, 4-3.

After both teams scored in the opening inning, Chazy was able to plate a run in the third for a 2-1 lead which would stand until the sixth, when Andrew Pelkey connected on a RBI double and later scored as Michael Baker connected for a two RBI single to give the Eagles a 4-2 lead.

Pelkey’s bid for a complete game came one out short, as Chazy scored once in the seventh to make the score 4-3 before Craig Wholey came on in relief to record the final out and earn a save in support of Pelkey’s win.

Pelkey finished with 11 strikeouts in his outing, while Chazy pitcher Traygan Coon had seven strikeouts, as both pitchers limited the opposing offense to three hits.

Ben Norcross had the lone extra base hit for the Eagles, a double.

GALLO, TIERNEY TOSS NO-NO

Ticonderoga got string pitching from staff ace Russ Gallo and Conall Tierney in relief, as the two pitchers allowed no hits over seven innings in a 17-0 win over Saranac Lake.

Gallo worked the first six innings for the Sentinels, currently ranked third in the NYSSWA Class C poll, striking out 10 batters while allowing four to reach via walks. Tierney then finished out the no-hitter in the seventh.

Offensively, the Sentinels were led by six run innings in the first and sixth, with jack Grinnell recording the lone extra base hit on the night, a double, in the Sentinels 10-0-hit attack.

Gallo and Tierney each had two hits at the plate in support of their pitching, while Michael DuShane and Bryce Gautreau also had a pair of knocks.

EAGLES STRONG SECOND DOWNS SARANAC

A day after being shutout by Northeastern Clinton, the Beekmantown Eagles scored eight times in the top of the second en route to a 12-4 win over Saranac Tuesday.

Ian McCasland was key on both sides of the diamond for the Eagles, striking out eight before being relieved by Ryan Bone in the seventh, while connecting for a trio of hits.

Kaden Myers added a double to the Eagles eight-hit performance, while Kaden Kowalowski added a pair of singles.

James Conway took the loss for the Chiefs on the mound, while Zach Rainville came on in relief, allowing two runs while striking out seven.

On offense, Jared Duquette had a single and double, accounting for half of the Chiefs hits.

INDIANS TOP COUGARS

Peru pitcher Sean Crowley held the Northeastern Clinton offense to four hits and a lone run in the fourth innings as the Indians scored three times in the opening frame and three more times in the final trip to the plate in a 7-1 win, tying them with Beekmantown at 3-1 on the season.

Crowley also hit a double, while Noah Lederman supplied three of the five hits for the Indians with a single, double and triple.

For the Cougars, Ethan Garrand had a pair of hits, while Brayden LaValley threw six solid innings in the loss.

BLUE BOMBERS DEFEAT BOBCATS

Lake Placid leveled their record at 2-2 on the season, scoring twice in the first and seventh innings to pull away from Northern Adirondack Tuesday, 5-1.

Jesse Izzo led the Blue Bombers offense with a pair of hits, while Noah Marshall had a triple in support of winning pitcher Scott Sharlow, who was relieved by Jake Coursen in the sixth, who earned the save.

Cody Peryea had a pair of hits for Northern Adirondack, including a double, while striking out seven batters before being relieved by Lucas Smart in the seventh.