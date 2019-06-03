Bolton/Schroon beats Chazy in Class D classic

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Bolton/Schroon Lake’s Michael Baker delivered the big hit for the “Wild Eagles,” a two-RBI single in the first inning to help lead his team to a 4-1 victory over Chazy in the Section VII/Class D title game. More photos from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Andrew Pelkey allowed only three hits over seven innings in recording the win on the mound for Bolton/Schroon Lake in the Section VII/Class D baseball title game Saturday. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | In a classic pitcher’s duel Saturday afternoon, it was the quick-strike ability of the Bolton/Schroon Lake offense that was able to score four times in the opening inning for a 4-1 Section VII/Class D championship game victory over Chazy Saturday.

PELKEY SHARP IN WIN

Both pitchers dominated in the game, as winning pitcher Andrew Pelkey scattered three hits over seven innings, striking out eight and allowing four walks.

“It was the best, knowing we had four runs I wanted to do my part to make sure that was enough,” Pelkey said. “Baseball is probably my favorite sport and it was awesome to get this win. Hopefully we can keep this going and come back here next year, as well.”

“Andrew is one of the best pitchers in this area,” Bolton/Schroon coach Mark Andrejkovics said. “He has been dominant in every year he has played. To be able to perform and stay under the pitch count limit, do what he did against Crown Point and today, he has been amazing.”

Pelkey ran into a rough patch in the fourth, throwing 29 of his 96 pitches in the game and giving up one run on two hits. In the fifth, Pelkey rebounded, needing only five pitches to get three outs.

“My coach came out and catcher to cool me down and help me get through a tough inning,” Pelkey said. “Coming back out and having my defense help me out was a huge lift.”

“It’s never going to go the way we want to draw it up, and Andrew sped things up a little bit but came back into the dugout and was able to slow things down and rely on his defense,” Andrejkovics added.

Other than the fourth, Pelkey limited the Eagles to one hit and two walks.

EARLY OFFENSE

Bolton/Schroon Lake’s (or “Wild Eagles,” as fans chanted) big inning came in their first at-bat, when Cian Bresnahan and Dustin Reiter led off the game with singles.

After a walk, wild pitch and error leading to a pair of runs, Michael Baker connected on a two-run single, driving in Pelkey and Collin Bresnahan.

“We knew it was going to be a close game so we tried to stay focused and come out hard,” Baker said. “We wanted to focus on coming out and scoring as many runs as possible. It was something the team needed so I was able to add some insurance runs. I didn’t do too well last game so it meant a lot to me to get something in this game.”

“We were disappointed with our loss and knew we did not bring our best that game, so the kids were focused on getting quality at-bats early,” Andrejkovics said. “Michael Baker had the green light on 3-0 and he came through for us and picked everyone up emotionally.”

NORCROSS IMPRESSIVE

Following the opening inning, Chazy pitcher Ben Norcross was nearly perfect while keeping his team in the game. From the second inning on, Norcross did not allow a hit, striking out eight and only allowing a pair of walks.

Matt Parent, Connor McCarthy (RBI) and Bruce Juneau had the three Eagles hits, while Preston Laurin reached base twice on walks.