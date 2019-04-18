Bolton/Schroon starts seasons with wins

× Collin Bresnahan had a pair of hits for Bolton/Schroon Lake in their win over Loudonville Christian April 12.

JOHNSBURG | The Bolton/Schroon Lake varsity softball team opened the 2019 season with an offensive thriller, scoring a 16-12 victory over Johnsburg April 16.

Kate VanAuken connected on a double in the win, part of a 20-hit (19 singles) game for Bolton/Schroon Lake. Lily Slyman got the win in the circle.

It was the second win of the season for the merged team, as they scored a 22-2 win over Loudonville Christian April 12.

The team rapped out 25 hits in the win, with Maria Baker hitting a pair of doubles and driving in six while Megan McCallum added a triple to the offense. Slyman also recorded the win in the circle, striking out eight.

The Bolton/Schroon Lake baseball team also started strong April 12, with Andrew Pelkey recording eight of his nine outs via strikes as the team defeated Loudonville Christian, 13-5.

Craig Wholey picked up the save in relief of Pelkey while connecting at the plate for a double along with Cian and Colin Bresnahan.

Michael Baker and the Bresnahan brothers each had two hits, combining for six of the team’s 11 total base knocks.

SENTINELS FALL ON TRACK

Ella Messner opened the CVAC track and field season with wins in the 400, high jump and triple jump as the Peru Indians scored an 89-38 win over the Ticonderoga Sentinels Thursday, while the boys team also scored a win, 92-36, over the Sentinels.

Brooke Lauzon (110 hurdles) and Kirsten Strum (100) scored wins for the Sentinels.

In the boys meet, Andy Mazzella scored wins in the 1,600 and 3,200; while Dylan Witt won the 400 and was part of the 4-by-100 relay team.

For the Sentinels, Kyler teReile scored wins in the 110 hurdles, shot put and discus, while Ty Schlogl scored wins in the 100 and high jump.

SCHROON TENNIS SWEPT

Gabe Nuzzo and Tanner Spear and Dakota Mousseau didn’t drop a game in straight-set wins of 6-0, 6-0 as the Indians scored a 5-0 win over Schroon Lake/Newcomb in boys tennis and a 4-1 win in girls.

Anna Maisonville scored the lone win for the Wildcats with a 7-6 (7-1), 2-6, 7-5 win over Cydney Bond at the top singles position in girls.