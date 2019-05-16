Bombers defeat Eagles in competitive tennis match

BEEKMANTOWN | While the final score showed Lake Placid with a 4-1 match win over Beekmantown Wednesday, the tennis competition was very high as all three singles matches were determined in sets where one break was the difference.

After dropping the first set, 4-6, Lake Placid’s Sonja Toishi rallied for a 6-2 and 6-3 win over Wyatt Brown.

Camden Reiley scored a 6-4 opening set win before being extended in the second set, eventually scoring a 7-5 win to close out his match, while Tucker Jackobe scored a 6-3, 7-5 win and the team of Tristan Spotts and Kaylen Reiley scored a 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 win that went to a 7-3 tiebreaker in the third set.

Sean Williams and Nate Finley scored the lone point for the Eagles with a 6-1, 6-3 doubles win

WILDCAT GIRLS DEFEAT PATRIOTS

Anna Maisonville continued her winning streak in 2019, not dropping a game in a 6-0, 6-6 straight set win as Schroon Lake/Newcomb scored a 3-2 win over AuSable Valley Wednesday.

Emma Hanneman also did not give up a point for the Wildcats in a 6-0, 6-0 win, while Abigail Joseph and Jackie Thompson scored a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win in doubles.