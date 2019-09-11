Bombers, Griffins play to scoreless tie

× Expand Keith Lobdell Boquet Valley’s Kaleb Pettit contests for control of the ball with Lake Placid’s Brendan Bullock in their Sept. 10, 0-0 tie.

WESTPORT | The Lake Placid and Boquet Valley boys soccer teams were unable to turn the numbers on th scoreboard Sept. 10, as the two teams went 100 minutes in a 0-0 tie.

The Griffins had the best chance at scoring, when a set piece from near midfield went past Lake Placid goalie John Armstrong and into the net. However, Armstrong (seven saves) never played the ball because the kick was indirect, meaning another player had to touch it before it could count as a goal and the shot was nullified.

Lake Placid’s best chances came in the overtime periods, as they started both 10-minute sessions strong only to be turned away by the BVCS defense and keeper Brandon Tromblee, who made 10 saves. The Blue Bombers were bolstered by the play of Cooper Grady on offense and Connor Reid at the sweeper position.

The Griffins best chances came on long balls and break-outs by Blake Liberi.

Knights shutout Warriors

Seton Catholic scored four goals in the second half to pull away from Willsboro Sept. 10 en route to a 5-0 win, as Noah Blood and Logan Frenya each scored twice and Tom Murray once. Tyler Reid made 14 saves to protect the shutout victory for the Knights, with Frenya and Murray tallying assists.

Regan Arnold made 14 saves for the Warriors.

Chiefs score early, earn win

The Saranac Chiefs scored twice in the first half as they scored a 3-1 win over Beekmantown Sept. 10, with Zashon Abrams scoring twice in the first half before assisting on Nik Hamel’s second half goal. Branden Ashley made five saves in the win.

Leo Golden scored in the 67th minute for the Chiefs, seven seconds prior to Hamel’s insurance goal. Jacob Shiraldi had an assist on the goal, while Matt Wood made seven saves.

Indians score three in first, defeat Red Storm

Bryn Reynolds, Ryan Furnia and Dylan Badger scored in the first half for Peru while Badger completed a two goal, one assist game with a marker in the second half as part of a 4-0 win over Saranac Lake Sept. 10. Badger also had an assist in the game, as Michael McBride made seven saves while recording an assist on the fourth goal.

Zach Churco made 13 saves for the Red Storm.

Hornets pull away from Patriots

Riley Channell scored in the 36th minute of the game — the first for Plattsburgh High Sept. 10 against AuSable Valley — which prepared the way for a flourish of goals in the second half as Channell scored in the 43rd and 45th minutes en route to a 7-0 win.

Cody Garrow added a pair of goals, with Ryan Kavanaugh and Owen Mulligan completed the scoring with his first varsity marker. The Hornet defensive unit of Jack Wylie, Jalen Abellard, Mikey Trombley and Tanner Estes kept the Patriots from attempting a shot in the game.

Alex Fournier made 20 saves for AVCS.

Beavers slow down Jaguar/Clovers

Shevron Dick scored all three goals for Keene as the Beavers scored a 3-1 win over Johnsburg-Minerva Sept. 10, with Sebastian Smith making 10 saves for the win.