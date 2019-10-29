Boquet Valley, Chazy to meet for D title

BEEKMANTOWN | Technically, its not a rematch.

There never was a Boquet Valley Central School before this season, so the Griffins taking the field Nov. 2 at Beekmantown High School can’t be the same girls that took the field a season ago to face the Chazy Eagles for the Section VII/Class D girls soccer title.

But here they are, as the second seed Griffins (11-7-0) and top seed Eagles (10-8-0) will meet for what is the second straight season, as the former ELW Griffins return with all but two members of the 2018 squad and look to knock the Eagles off their well-deserved throne after scoring a 2-0 win over the Griffins in the 2018 title game.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Willsboro’s Samantha Harrison and Chazy’s Emma Smith challenge for the ball in the Class D semifinals.

McAuliffe leads Eagles

After a tense first half which saw the fourth seed Willsboro Warriors bend but not break on defense, Olivia McLennan was finally able to get one into the back of the net in the 30th minute on a Celine Juneau corner kick, opening the door as Ava McAuliffe scored three second half goals — two assisted by Juneau — as the Eagles scored a 4-1 win over the Warriors Oct. 28.

“We came into this game thinking that every game is going to be a good game,” said McLennan. “We came in playing as hard as we can thinking this could be our last game. Even though we were playing (at PSUC due to poor field conditions), we didn’t want this to be our last home game. We kept it up the whole time.”

“I thought we played well as a team,” said Juneau. “We found good spacing. The passing went really well. We made sure to use the outside mids to good use. That really helped our game.”

“I am just really happy for my team,” added Hadley Lucas. “We have been trying really hard this year. We started out a little bit rough, but then we clicked together just before sectionals. I am really proud of our team and how we worked together.”

“This is an exciting game for sure,” said coach Sam Signor. “The thing I like about my girls is that they are happy that we won, but they aren’t excited yet. Yes, we are going to the championship game, but we have a lot to work on to prepare for. Saturday could really go either way. This season playing (BVCS), splitting with them, they have a lot of good players, but we do, too.”

Jenna Ford scored the lone goal for the Warriors, her state-leading 47th of the season, while Abigail Bruno made 18 saves for the Warriors, who only had one shot on net as the Eagles held a 30-2 advantage in attempts.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Keene goalie Sophia Johnson reaches out for a shot by Boquet Valley’s Abbey Schwoebel in the Section VII/Class D semifinals.

Griffins advance

Abbey Schwoebel scored a hat trick for Boquet Valley as the Griffins scored a 5-0 win over Keene Oct. 28.

“It has been a good spot for me to work together with my team,” said Schwoebel, who has also been an effective setup player with several key assists. “We are really focused on getting passes from the outside and then working in to get chances on net.”

Schwoebel, a freshman on the Griffins, has never known what it means to end a season before the sectional title game, having been an eighth-grade member of the 2018 soccer finalist, the 2018-19 sectional champion Westport basketball team, and 2019 ELW softball team, which also made the sectional finals.

Analise Burdo added the other two goals for the Eagles against keene.

“We have been finishing a lot more and taking advantage of the balls we are playing into the box with our crosses,” said Burdo. “We have been working together as a unit well. We want to talk a lot.”

“I’m very happy and proud of our ability to attack their third and create opportunities,” said coach Paul Buehler. “We would like to finish on more of those opportunities but we are generating a lot of shots. Our midfield plays good, our defense is strong and we are playing our best soccer right now."

Skylar Bisselle added a pair of assists for the Griffins, while LeAnna Costing had one. Abby Monty made six saves in the clean sheet win.

Defensively, sweeper Brianna Cornwright and teammates have worked together on a pair of shutouts in the postseason.

“Throughout the season we have been playing more like a unit, shifting well and being where everyone needs to be on the defense,” Cornwright said.

“We are playing well in all thirds and we have subs who are coming off the bench and playing key roles when needed,” said Buehler. “It’s a well rounded, deep team.”

Sophia Johnson made five saves for Keene.