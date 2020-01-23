Bowling: NCCS swept by Franklin Academy

× Expand Keith Lobdell Liberty Bourque had a 114 game for Northeastern Clinton against Franklin Academy Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Franklin Academy boys and girls bowling teams scored a pair of 4-0 sweeps against Northeastern Clinton Wednesday.

Gabe Sisco led the Cougars with games of 221 and 203 as part of a 588 series, while Josh McGoldrick had a 504 series and Thor Frostick a 466 triple. Jacob Jarrett added a 185 high game.

Kaytlynn LaFountain had a 129 game for the Cougars’ girls team, while Keira MacKinnon had a 119, Liberty Bourque 114 and Brooke Mesec 111.