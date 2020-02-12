Bowling: Patriots sweep Sentinels

× Expand Keith Lobdell Troy McDonald

Au SABLE FORKS | Troy McDonald had the high game (259) and series (677) for the AuSable Valley Patriots, as both the boys and girls varsity bowling teams scored wins of 4-0 over Ticonderoga Tuesday.

Logan Martineau added a 221 high game as part of a 640 series, while Luke Trombley had a 237 high game as part of a 569 series. Connor LaDuke added a 519 series, while Josh Eaton had a 215 high game.

Austin Gijanto had a 220 high game and 604 series for the Sentinels, while Gavin Tucker had a 218 high game.

In the girls match, Katelynn Miller the lone 200 game for the Patriots on the number as part of a 531 series, while Madison Tromblee added a 468 series and Breanna Lacy a 169 high game.

Jade Frasier had a 190 high game as part of a 487 series for the Sentinels.