Bowman back to North Bowl lanes after national tryout

PLATTSBURGH | Kathryn Bowman of Peru returned to the North Bowl Lanes Monday, helping the Indians score a 4-0 win over Ticonderoga in CVAC girls bowling.

Last week, Bowman was away from her team, rolling in Las Vegas after having earned a chance to tryout for the United States bowling team at the USBC Team USA Trials.

“It definitely could have gone better but it was a great experience to have the chance to compete with everyone out there,” said Bowman, who averaged a 173.4 over five days of bowling in finishing 130th out of 147 of the top bowlers in the country.

“I qualified from my performance in Junior Gold last summer, which is a national competition of youth bowlers throughout the nation,” said Bowman. “You go out there and you are bowling against professionals as well as amateurs and junior bowlers, and you are all competing for a spot to represent your country at their competitions.”

The top four finishers at the trials were named to Team USA, with eight other positions selected on performance and other factors.

Bowman said the preparation for the trials went hand-in-hand with her preparation leading into the 2019-20 CVAC season.

“It has been a lot of practice,” she said. “Practicing for this league in itself is a lot of hard word but to include this is just doubling that effort.”

The Indians currently hold the edge in the CVAC standings, and Bowman hopes the team can keep the momentum going in the second half of the season.

“I’m hoping we can all work hard together as a team and go for the league title this season,” Bowman said. “I want to continue to improve my average throughout the rest of the season.”