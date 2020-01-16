Boys bowling: Cougars earn sweep of Hornets

× Expand Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | Gabe Sisco had a 232 high game and 637 series for the Northeastern Clinton boys varsity bowling team in a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High Wednesday.

Josh McGoldrick had a 483 series, while Jaycob McGoldrick added a 452 series, Thor Frostick 356 and Jacob Jarrett 351.

For the Hornets, Evan Rundall had a 201 high game and 505 series, while Landon Gares had a 365 triple, Daryn Grom-Davies 313 and Joshua Sharp 299.

Eagles score win over Patriots

The Beekmantown boys varsity bowling team earned the season match sweep against the AuSable Valley Patriots Wednesday, scoring a 3-1 victory.

Jacob Deyo had a trio of 200-plus games with scores of 268, 243 and 212 in a 723 series for the Eagles, while Damien Stustman had games of 225 and 221 in a 619 series. Troy Reid added a 203 high game and 583 series.

Troy McDonald had the high game of the day for the Patriots with a 278 as part of a 694 series. McDonald found the pocket on each of his first nine throws of that game, heading into the 10th with an eye on 300 before missing on his first ball in the 10th.

Jeffrey Miller added a 201 high game and 567 series.

Sentinels sweep rival Vikings

Vinnie Veneto had the high game of the day at Mineville VFW with a 237 as part of a 516 series as Ticonderoga scored a 4-0 win over Moriah Wednesday.

Both were career highs for Veneto.

Gavin Tucker recorded a 561 series for the Sentinels with a trio of games in the 180s, while Austin Gijanto had a 535 series and Hunter St. Andrews a 512.

Mark Maye had the high game for the Vikings with a 196 as part of a 528 series, with John Martinez rolling a 445 triple. Cayden Muller added a 160 high game and Ethan Madill a 148.