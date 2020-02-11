Boys bowling: Deyo top series for Beekmantown, Williams top high game for Indians

× Expand Keith Lobdell Beekmantown’s Jordan Deyo

PLATTSBURGH | Jordan Deyo’s 636 series was the top for boys bowling in Section VII Monday, including a high game of 246 in the Eagles’ 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton.

Alex Deso added a 221 high game and 621 series, while Damien Stutsman had a 248 high game and 61 series. Troy Reid added a 247 high game and Ryley Rafalko a 224.

Gabe Sisco had a 217 high game and 546 series for the Cougars.

Indians sweep Chiefs

James Williams had the high game in all of the CVAC Monday, rolling a 257 as part of a 615 series in a 4-0 sweep of Saranac.

Tommy Dubay added a 558 series for the Indians, while Andrew Gaboriault had a 209 high game and 539 series for the Chiefs,