Boys bowling: Duell nears perfection against Cougars

× Expand Keith Lobdell Josh Eaton rolled a 246 high game for AuSable Valley against Plattsburgh High Friday.

PLATTSBURGH | Peru’s Kenneth Duell rolled a near-perfect 291 in the Indians 3-1 win over Northeastern Clinton Friday.

Duell finished with a 570 series, while James Williams had the top series for the Indians with a 600, while Josh Trombley had a 534 series and Mike Blower a 246 high game.

Gabe Sisco had a 232 high game as part of a team high 587 series for the Cougars, while Jacob Jarrett had a 549 series and Josh McGoldrick a 202 high game.

Eaton has high game for Patriots

Josh Eaton rolled a 246 high game for the AuSable Valley boys varsity bowling team in their 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High Friday, while Troy McDonald had a 641 series.

Eaton finished with a 537 series, while Logan Martineau added a 225 and pair of 200 games for a 625 series.

Evan Rundall paced the Hornets with games of 182, 181 and 152 for a 515 series.

Eagles sweep Vikings

Jordan Deyo had high games of 227 and 225 in a 625 series as Beekmantown scored a 4-0 win over Moriah Friday.

Damien Stutsman added a 590 series for the Eagles, while Troy Reid had a 555 series and Alex Deso a 514.

Mark Maye led the Vikings with a 521 series, with Ethan Madill had a 468, Cayden Muller 454 and John Martinez 424.