Boys bowling: Eagles claim CVAC crown

× Expand Keith Lobdell Troy Reid and the Beekmantown Eagles claimed the CVAC regular season championship in boys bowling Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | The top scores in CVAC boys bowling came from Beekmantown Wednesday, as the Eagles ended the four reign of AuSable Valley atop the CVAC standings, claiming the title with a 4-0 win against Plattsburgh High.

Jordan Deyo had the top series of 640 with games of 246 and 226 in the win, while Alex Deso had the high game of the night with a 248 as part of a 577 series. Damien Stutsman added a 226 and 204 game to a 609 series, while Troy Reid had a 230 high game and 583 series, followed by Ryley Rafalko’s 560 series, which included a 214 high game.

Evan Rundall had the top game and series for the Hornets with scores of 192 and 515, while Brendan Lee followed with a 419 series.

Indians sweep Sentinels

James Williams had a 214 high game as part of a 566 series for Peru in a 4-0 sweep of Ticonderoga.

Nick Palmer added a 545 series, while Tommy Dubay had a 201 game in a 538 series.

Axel Dedrick had a 233 high game and 577 series for the Sentinels.

Chiefs defeat Vikings

Andrew Gaboriault and Cameron Lashway each had 203 games in Saranac’s 4-0 win over Moriah, as Gaboriault rolled a 562 series and Lashway a 540.

Cayden Muller had a 499 series for the Vikings, followed by Ethan Madill at 436 and John Martinez at 435.