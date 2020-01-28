Boys bowling: Eagles sweep Chiefs

× Expand Keith Lobdell Damien Stutsman had a 705 series as Beekmantown scored a 4-0 win over Saranac.

PLATTSBURGH | Damien Stutsman was the top bowler of the night in the CVAC, rolling games of 246, 236 and 233 in a 705 series as Beekmantown scored a 4-0 win over Saranac Monday.

Jordan Deyo had games of 238 and 200 in a 629 series, while Troy Reid added a 509 triple, Alex Deso a 504 and Ryley Rafalko a 479.

Jacob Fountain rolled games of 203 and 202 as part of a 575 series for the Chiefs. Andrew Gaboriault added a 567 series, while Elijah Howard had a 477, Joshua Gaboriault a 466 and Cameron Lashway a 409.

Two bowlers for Saranac scored their first 200-plus games on the lanes, as Dale LaVarnway had a 212 and Colby Desrocher a 201.

Indian sweep Hornets

Josh Tormbley had the high game (238) and series (631) for Peru in a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High Monday, with James Williams adding a 607 series, Nick Palmer a 545 triple and Mike Blower a 539.

Evan Rundall had a 184 high game and 415 series for the Hornets, while Brendan Lee had a 430 series.

Cougars win on senior night

Gabe Sisco celebrated his senior night at Northeastern Clinton with a 243 high game and 631 series as the Cougars scored a 4-0 win over Moriah.

Josh McGoldrick was also honored on senior night, rolling a 172 as part of a 472 series.

For the Vikings, John Martinez had a 182 high game and 443 series, followed by Caden Muller with a 434.