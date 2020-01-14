Boys bowling: Indians sweep Sentinels

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jason Williams had a 615 series for the Peru varsity boys bowling team in their 4-0 win over Ticonderoga Monday.

Plattsburgh | James Williams rolled a pair of 200 games as the Peru varsity boys bowling team scored a 4-0 sweep over Ticonderoga Monday.

Williams had a 227 and 208 as part of a 615 series in the match. Avery Duval had the match high game with a 230 as part of a 554 series, while Nick Palmer had a 541 series and Tommy Dubay a 526.

Gavin Tucker had a 522 series for the Sentinels, while St. Andrews had a 201 high game as part of a 519 series and Austin Gijanto a 438 triple.

Eagles sweep Hornets

Jacob Deyo had a 651 series with 231 high game while Damien Stutsman put seven strikes together in his final game for a 241 as part of a 642 series as Beekmantown scored a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High Monday.

Troy Reid added a 209 game and 584 series for the Eagles.

Evan Rundall started the day with five strikes in a row, part of a nine strike, 240 high game as part of a 576 series for the Hornets.

Chiefs sweep Vikings

Andrew Gaboriault had a 189 high game and 542 series, both top marks on the Mineville VFW lanes as Saranac scored a 4-0 win over Moriah Monday.

Colby Derocher had a 184 high game as part of a 470 series for the Chiefs, while Cayden Muller had the high game of 171 and series of 437 for the Vikings, with Mark Maye adding a 412 triple.