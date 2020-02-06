Boys bowling: Williams paces CVAC in sweep of Moriah

× Expand Keith Lobdell James Williams had the top scores of the day in the CVAC Wednesday, as the Peru bowler helped the Indians to a 4-0 win over Moriah.

MINEVILLE | Peru’s James Williams was able to conquer the usually hard to score on Mineville VFW Lanes Wednesday, rolling the CVAC high game of 278 and high series of 646 for the day in a 4-0 win over the Moriah Vikings.

Michael Blower had a 221 game as part of a 554 triple, while Kenneth Duell had a 201 game in a 528 series, while Avery Duvall added a 482 series and Nick Palmer a 466.

Cayden Muller led the Vikings with a 487 series, followed by Mark Maye at 475 and John Martinez at 466.

Sentinels sweep Hornets

Axel Dedrick had the high game of Ticonderoga’s match against Plattsburgh High with a 251, finishing with a 618 series, three pins ahead of teammate Gavin Tucker in a Sentinel 4-0 sweep of the Hornets.

Hunter St. Andrews added a 170 high game for the Sentinels, with Nicholas Borho rolling a 165.

Evan Rundall had a 205 high game and 522 series for the Hornets, with Brendan Lee adding a 169 high game.

Patriots defeat Chiefs

The Patriots got 200 games from Troy McDonald (225) and Logan Collins (205) in a 3-1 win over Saranac Wednesday.

McDonald had the high series for the Patriots with a 594, followed by Logan Martineau with a 560 triple and Josh Eaton at 554. Connor LaDuke and Jeffrey Miller each had a 494 series.

Andrew Gaboriault had a 503 series for the Chiefs, followed closely by the 502 series rolled by Jacob Fountain. Cameron Lashway added a 499 series, while Elijah Howard had a 495 triple and Collin Lashway a 199 high game, the highest for his team.