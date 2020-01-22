Boys hockey: Carpenter’s hat trick leads Chiefs over Hornets

PLATTSBURGH | Trailing 3-1 heading into the third period Thursday, Saranac got the boost they needed from Austin Carpenter.

Carpenter scored a pair of goals in the third to level the Chiefs' game at 3-3 against Plattsburgh High before recording his hat trick, scoring 3:29 into the overtime period to complete the Chief comeback, 4-3.

Carpenter also assisted on the Chiefs first goal, scored by Zach O’Connell which gave the Chiefs a brief 1-0 lead in the first.

O’Connell had a pair of assists, as did Hayden Buckley and Hunter Provost. Garrett Adolfo also had an assist, while Erick Frechette made 27 saves.

Tyler Reid, Ethan Kay and Greyson Giroux each scored for the Hornets, with Giroux and Jace Lacey providing assists. John Dublanyk made 20 saves in net.