Boys Hockey: Chiefs rally in third to defeat Eagles

PLATTSBURGH | Dalton Kane’s first period goal off assists from Collin Latinville and Luke Moser held up for Beekmantown into the third Feb. 8, but Saranac’s Austin Carpenter led a four goal rally as the Chiefs earned a 4-1 win over the Eagles.

Carpenter scored three goals in the third and assisted on the fourth to Hunter Provost for the win, while Garrett Adolofo ­— coming off a championship performance at the indoor track and field meet — assisted on two of Carpenter’s goals. Hayden Buckley, Nik Hamel and Zach O’Connell also had assists, while Erick Frechette made 31 saves in the win.

Riley Hansen made 23 saves for the Eagles.

Hornets fall to SAlmon River

While their girls varsity hockey teams were in Lake Placid playing for spots in the NYSPHSAA title game, it was the Shamrock boys varsity team who scored a 4-3 win in boys hockey over Plattsburgh High Feb. 8.

Hayden Colburn had a pair of goals and assisted on a Jace Lacey goal for the Hornets, while Ethan Kay and Tyler Reid added assists.

John Dublanyk made 33 saves in the loss.