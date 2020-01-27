Boys hockey: Cougars offensive surge leads them past St, Lawrence

× Expand Keith Lobdell Reid LaValley had a pair of goals and Ethan Garrand made 25 saves in Northeastern Clinton’s win over St. Lawrence Saturday.

MALONE | A four-goal outburst in over a 5:30 span of the second and third periods propelled Northeastern Clinton to a 6-4 win over St. Lawrence in the Franklin Academy tournament championship game Saturday.

Reid LaValley scored the first two goals of the run with an assist going to Chase Letourneau, then assisting on a goal to Noah Gonyo before Zachary Miller scored an unassisted marker to complete the run.

Ryan Johnston, Jr. scored the first goal for the Cougars on assists from Michael Pennington and Avery Sample, while Sam Bulson scored an empty net goal on a Miller assist to completed scoring.

Ethan Garrand made 25 saves for the Cougars in the win.

Eagles shutout Potsdam

Riley Hansen made 21 saves as he and the Beekmantown defense kept Potsdam out of the net in a 3-0 win Saturday.

Reagan Dudyak opened scoring on assists from Keegan Rodier and Gordon King, while Luke Moser scored on assists from Dalton Kane and Trent Trahan. Kane then scored on a Moser assist.

Chiefs rally to beat WSE

Trailing 1-0, Saranac would score the next four goals in a 4-1 win over West Seneca East Saturday.

Nik Hamel scored the first two goals for the Chiefs off assists from Bailey Marsh, Rylee Wilson, Austin Carpenter and Garrett Adolfo. Carpenter then scored on assists from Hayden Buckley and Zach O’Connell before Buckley scored the final marker on assists from Carpenter and Hamel.

Macen Mero made 37 saves in the win.

SLP falls to Spencerport

Tyler Hinckley had a goal and assist for SLP in a 6-3 loss to Spencerport Saturday.

Dylan Amell and Brendan Bullock also scored for SLP, while Carter Sturgeon and Hunter Wilmot had assists.

Anders Stanton made six saves for SLP, with Brayden Munn made seven.