Boys hockey: Cougars win shootout against Chiefs

ROUSES POINT | In a back-and forth affair where Northeastern Clinton jumped out to a two-goal lead before Saranac forced a pair of ties, the Cougars scored a 6-5 win in the waining moments of Wednesday’s game.

After Austin Carpenter opened scoring for the Chiefs on a Zach O’Connell assist, Chase Letourneau scored twice ­— the first 30 seconds after Carpenters — on a pair of assists from Zachary Miller and Blake Chevalier and Noah Gonyo scored 31 seconds after Letoruneau’s second on a Reid LaValley assist for a 3-1 Cougar lead after one.

Hayden Buckley then scored on a Carpenter assist to start the second period, which was countered by a Lucas Bedard goal off a John Bulson assist for a 402 Cougar lead before Garrett Adolfo and Buckley (Carpenter and Adolfo assists) scored to level the game at 4-4 heading into the third period.

Gonyo gave the Cougars a 5-4 lead on assists from Bedard and Ryan Johnston, Jr., before Carpenter equalized with assists from Nik Hamel and O’Connell.

With less than 1:30 remaining, Michael Pennington scored the decisive goal for the Cougars off an assist from Chevalier for a 6-5 lead.

Ethan Garrand made 23 saves for the Cougars. while Erick Frechette made 35 saves for the Chiefs.