Boys hockey: Eagles edge Queensbury

QUEENSBURY | The Beekmantown boys hockey team got goals from Dalton Kane and Cody Repas in a 2-1 non-league win over Queensbury Saturday.

Riley Hansen had 36 saves in the win, while assists went to Luke Moser (2), Kane and Gordon King.

SLP holds off Rye

SLP jumped out to a two goal lead in the first period, holding on in the third for a 4-3 win over Rye Saturday to claim the Winter Carnival Tournament.

Ben Munn, Hugo Hobson, Brendan Bullock and Bailey Bartholomew each scored goals, with Bartholomew netting the game-winner early in the third.

Munn and Tyler Hinckley each recorded a pair of assists, with Munn recording one and Anders Stanton recording 10 saves in net.

Chiefs Edge Section X foe

Hayden Buckley scored a pair of goals, including the game winner, for Saranac in a 3-2 win over Norwood-Norfolk Saturday.

Zach O’Connell scored the middle goal of the game for the Chiefs, while Austin Carpenter assisted on all three goals.

O’Connell assisted on both Buckley goals, while Garrett Adolfo also registered a helper.

Macen Mero made 27 saves in the win.

Cougars shutout by OFA

Ethan Garrand made 27 saves for Northeastern Clinton Saturday, but the Cougars offense was unable to find the scoreboard in a 2-0 loss to Ogdensburg Free Academy Saturday.

Bedard’s five-point night leads Cougars

On Friday, Lucas Bedard had three goals and two assists as NCCS scored a 6-1 win over the Islanders, as Sam Bulson, Reid LaValley and Noah Gonyo also scored and Ethan Garrand made 16 saves.

Gonyo, LaValley, John Bulson and Zachary Miller also had assists for the Cougars.

Eagles fall to Rivermen

Adirondack scored three times in the opening period to earn a 3-1 win over Beekmantown Friday, as Cody Repas scored the lone Eagle goal on a Carter Ducatte assist.

Riley Hansen made 27 saves for the Eagles.

Rye too much for Chiefs

Rye scored five of their six goals in the opening period, scoring a 6-3 win over Saranac Friday.

Rylee Wilson, Austin Carpenter and Garrett Adolfo scored for the Chiefs, while Carpenter and Zach O’Connell had a pair of assists. Hayden Buckley and Aiden Recore also had assists.

Erick Frechette made 11 saves in the game, while Macen Mero added seven for the Chiefs.

Hornets settle for tie

After Greyson Giroux scored a pair of goals and Tyler Reid added a third for Plattsburgh High Friday, Franklin Academy answered all three in a 3-3 draw.

Reid and Seamus Andrew had assists for the Hornets, while John Dublanyk made 18 saves.

SLP shuts out N-N

Dylan Amell, Bailey Bartholomew, Brendan Bullock, Tyler Hinckley and Carter Sturgeon all scored for SLP in a 5-0 shutout of Norwood-Norfolk Friday, as Anders Stanton made 26 saves to keep the opponents out of the net.

Amell and Sturgeon both had assists in the game, along with Rhett Darrah and Noah Jennings-Munn.