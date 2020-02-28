Boys hockey: O’Connell’s double OT goal sends chiefs to hockey finals

× Expand Nathanael LePage Saranac forward Austin Carpenter leads his teammates in jumping on goaltender Erick Frechette in celebration after a double-overtime win over Northeastern Clinton Thursday at the Rouses Point Civic Center. Carpenter recorded a goal and two assists, while Frechette made 31 saves as the Chiefs advanced to the Section VII Championship.

ROUSES POINT | Zach O’Connell scored just over 1:30 into the second overtime of the Section VII boys hockey semifinal for third seed Saranac to give them a 5-4 win over second seed Northeastern Clinton Thursday.

O’Connell scored the game-winner on assists from Hayden Buckley and Austin Carpenter. Buckley was a key part of the Chiefs’ offensive attack, helping out on four of the five goals scored.

× Expand Nathanael LePage Saranac forward Hayden Buckley leaps to avoid a check from Northeastern Clinton's Zachary Miller in the third period Thursday at the Rouses Point Civic Center. Miller had three assists from the Cougars, while Buckley had four for the Chiefs in a 5-4 victory for Saranac.

Scoring came in bunches throughout the game, as Northeastern Clinton got on the scoreboard 3:04 into the game on a Chase Letourneau goal with assists going to Zachary Miller and Blake Chevalier.

The Cougars took a 2-0 lead 1:17 later, as Lucas Bedard lit the lamp as Reid LaValley and John Bulson had helpers.

It took Saranac only 43 seconds to cut the lead in half, as Buckley picked up his first assist of the night on a Carpenter goal.

The two teams then went scoreless for the rest of the first period and into the second before Letourneau scored his second goal of the game on a power play with assists from Noah Gonyo and Miller, giving the Cougars a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

The teams went scoreless through the first eight minutes of the third before Nik Hamel cut the NCCS lead to 3-2 with a goal on a Buckley assist.

The Cougars then went on the power play, but it was Hamel again for Saranac, getting a pass from Buckley to score a shorthanded goal to tie the game, 3-3, at the 4:39 mark.

× Expand Nathanael LePage Saranac forward Zach O’Connell lines up a shot from the blue line in the Section VII semifinal against Northeastern Clinton Thursday at the Rouses Point Civic Center. O’Connell scored a key goal in the third period and the double-overtime winner as the Chiefs emerged victorious 5-4.

The Chiefs looked to be headed to victory at the 1:41 mark of the third when O’Connell scored his first goal of the game with an assist from Carpenter to give Saranac a 4-3 lead before the Cougars equalized with a goal from Bulson on assists from Chevalier and Miller with 36.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

After a scoreless first overtime, O’Connell then scored the game winner, 1:37 into the second extra period, advancing the Chiefs to the sectional final game Monday.

After the goal, the Chiefs raced to celebrate with their goalie, Erick Frechette, who made 31 saves in the game for the win.

Ethan Garrand made 27 saves for the Cougars.

The Chiefs will find out who their sectional final opponent is Friday, as the fourth seed Beekmantown at top seed SLP game was postponed due to inclement weather.