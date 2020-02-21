Boys hockey: Playoff seedings shaken up on final day of regular season

PLATTSBURGH | While the top two seeds for the Section VII boys hockey playoffs were locked on the final day of the CVAC regular season Thursday, the next three all changed hands.

Heading into the night, Beekmantown, Plattsburgh High and Saranac held the 3-5 playoff positions, but a Beekmantown 4-2 loss to top seed SLP (7-0-1 in league) and a Saranac 6-2 win against second seed Northeastern Clinton (6-3-0) put the Chiefs (3-5-0) into the third seed, Beekmantown (2-5-1) fourth and PHS (1-5-2) fifth.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Hayden Buckley shoots the puck past the outstretched stick hand of NCCS goal Ethan Garrand in the Chiefs’ 6-2 win over the Cougars Thursday.

Chiefs score upset

Saranac built up a 4-0 lead over Northeastern Clinton Thursday on their way to a 6-2 win, as Hayden Buckley scored a pair of goals and Zach O’Connell added a goal and two assists.

Rylee Wilson had a goal and assist, while Garrett Adolfo and Nik Hamel also scored, and assists went to Aiden Recore (two), Bailey Marsh and Nolan Knight.

Erick Frechette made 30 saves in the win.

“This was a huge game for us because it gave us a chance to play NCCS and see them before we play them again in sectionals next week,” said Wilson. “The win also gave us a bye into the semifinal round which will help.”

“Our stretch passes worked really well,” said Buckley, who then gave credit to Frechette in net.

“He really kept us in the game and gave us a chance to score more.”

Blake Chevalier and Reid LaValley scored for the Cougars, with assists going to Marcus Bedard and John Bulson on the LaValley goal. Ethan Garrand made 22 saves while giving up four of the Chiefs’ six goals, while Peter Judkins made five saves while giving up two.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Anders Stanton stands ready for the puck in net for SLP, making 22 saves in a 4-2 win over Beekmantown.

SLP finishes with win

Rhett Darrah had a goal and assist for SLP in their 4-2 win over Beekmantown, finishing an unbeaten season and getting back into the win column after a tie with PHS two nights earlier.

“We found that getting passes to the front of the net and getting traffic around the net was going to work and that is what we were able to do,” said Darrah, as SLP scored all four of their goals in the second 15 minutes of the game. “This gives us a lot of momentum going into the playoffs.”

Brendan Bullock, Ben Munn and Hugo Hobson scored with Bailey Bartholomew, Tyler Hinckley and Camden Reiley earning assists.

Anders Stanton made 22 saves for the win.

“The goals definitely boosted our motivation,” said Stanton of his teams’ play.

Dalton Kane scored both goals for the Eagles on assists from Collin Latinville and Cody Repas, while Riley Hansen made 30 saves.