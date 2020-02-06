Boys hockey: SLP remains unbeaten in league play

× Expand Jill Lobdell Lucas Bedard had a pair of goals in Northeastern Clintons win over Plattsburgh High.

SARANAC LAKE | Hunter Wilmot’s hat trick helped to lead SLP to a 5-2 win over Beekmantown Wednesday, keeping their CVAC league record unblemished at 5-0-0 (11-5-0 overall).

Rhett Darrah added a goal and two assists in the win, while Brendan Bullock also scored with Ben Munn, Noah Munn-Jennnings and Carter Sturgeon also recording assists. Anders Stanton made 18 saves in the win.

For the third place Eagles (2-2-0 CVAC, 7-7-1 overall), Gavin Fessette and Cody Repas had goals, with Repas also getting an assist. Dalton Kane had a pair of assists, and a fourth was given to Luke Moser. Riley Hansen made 40 saves for the Eagles.

Cougars stay one game back

Falling behind by a goal, Northeastern Clinton scored three straight against Plattsburgh High before holding on for a 3-2 win Wednesday.

Lucas Bedard had a pair of goals for the second place Cougars (4-1-0, 6-4-1), while assisting on the teams third goal by Zachary Miller.

John Bulson had a pair of assists, while Noah Gonyo added one. Ethan Garrand made 21 saves for the win.

Hornet goals were scored by Hayden Colburn and Tyler Reid, while Reid also had an assist for fifth place PHS (0-5-0, 4-4-2). Seamus Andrew and Bostyn Duquette also had assists, as John Dublanyk made 28 saves.

Saranac was off Wednesday, currently in fourth place with a 1-4-0 CVAC record and 10-7-0 overall.