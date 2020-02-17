Boys Hockey: SLP wins CVAC title in overtime

SARANAC LAKE | Tied heading into overtime, Dylan Amell sent the Saranac Lake Civic Center crowd home happy with a game-winning goal for SLP that clinched the CVAC regular season championship with a 2-1 win over Northeastern Clinton Friday.

Carter Sturgeon assisted on the division-clinching goal for SLP (12-6-0, 6-0-0), while Anders Stanton made 15 saves for the win.

Tyler Hinckley gave SLP the initial lead in the second period off assists from Sturgeon and Rhett Darrah before Lucas Bedard scored an unassisted goal in the third period to equalize for the Cougars (11-7-1, 6-2-0).

Ethan Garrand made 27 saves for the Cougars.

Eagles, Hornets tie

After a potential game-ending overtime goal was waived off for interference, the Beekmantown Eagles and Plattsburgh High Hornets ended there Hannah’s Hope game in a 0-0 tie Saturday.

John Dublanyk shined in net for the Hornets (5-10-3, 1-5-1), making 50 saves to preserve the shutout.

On the other side of the ice, Eagles (7-9-2, 2-4-1) goalie Riley Hansen was equally up to the challenge of keeping the opponent off the scoreboard, stopping all 27 shots he faced.