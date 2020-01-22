Boys hoops: Bobcats rally to beat Cougars

× Expand File photo Cody Lambert had 18 points for Northern Adirondack in a win over Northeastern Clinton Tuesday.

CHAMPLAIN | Cody Lambert scored 18 points for the Northern Adirondack boys varsity basketball team as the Bobcats turned a 18-13 halftime deficit into a 46-43 win over Northeastern Clinton Tuesday.

Tommy Bergeron added 13 points in the win, while Lucas Smart scored 12.

Alex Gomex scored 15 points for the Cougars, with Bryan Claudio adding 13, Mason Supernaw 10, Spencer Trudo two and Stephan Garrow two.

Indians defeat Eagles

The Peru varsity boys basketball team jumped out to a 23-8 first half lead in defeating Chazy 36-20 Tuesday.

Sam Godfrey led a balanced scoring attack for the Eagles with eight points, while Wyatt Premore added seven, Veikko Loefman six, Caden Carlo four, Logan Bartholomew three, Austin Rock three, Jacob Burgette three and Brendon Guay two.

Gabe Huchro scored 11 points for the Eagles, with Devin Therrian scoring four, Patrick Dwyer two, Malachi Hunyor two and Zane Stevens one.