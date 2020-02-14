Boys hoops: Duquette, Crammond hot from three

× Expand Jill Lobdell Jared Duquette hit 11 three pointers in Saranac’s win over Northeastern Clinton Thursday.

SARANAC/CROWN POINT | Jared Duquette and Cody Crammond now both know what it feels like to be in the zone.

We are talking NBA Jam, “he’s on fire” zone.

The Saranac and Crown Point guards combined for 20 three pointers in their respective games Thursday, as Duquette scored 48 as part of an 11 three-pointer performance in a 96-44 win over Northeastern Clinton, while Crammond connected on nine triples and scored 40 in the Panthers 71-31 win over Johnsburg/Minerva.

“In our last regular season game and the last game Jared is going to play in the Saranac gymnasium he put on shooting display by hitting 11 three point buckets, including five in a row, with seven of the 11 coming in the third quarter,” said Chiefs coach Mike Recore of Duquette, who also added 10 rebounds. “The kids knew who had the hot hand and kept feeding him.”

“Cody is the definition of a gym rat, he has worked extremely hard on his game and his shooting, he is on a short list of players even capable of this type of performance,” said Panthers coach Jason Hughes of Crammond. “I knew he could have one of these nights eventually, but he is very unselfish despite being our leading scorer. He has not seen the fourth quarter of many games this season, including tonight and has opted out with 25 or 27 on multiple nights to allow his younger teammates playing time. I am extremely proud of his performance tonight, but more significantly the way he carries himself as a leader and young man. He is a very solid, hardworking basketball player and he put that on full display tonight.”

Chiefs secure share of title

Saranac clinched at least a share of the Division I championship with their win over the Cougars, as Connor Recore added 22 points, 12 rebonds and eight assists and Brady Hebert also had eight assists.

Cogan Johnston scored eight points, while Conner Burns added six, Kegan Brown four, Jacob Pierce four, Shey Manor two and Sam Carter two.

Bryan Claudio led the Cougars with 12 points, followed by Stephan Garrow with 10, Spencer Trudo eight, James Molinski four, Mason Supernaw three, Alex Gomez three, Thomas Gilbo two and Robert Thompson two.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Cody Crammond was equally hot from the three point line Thursday, hitting nine triples in a 40 point performance against Johnsburg-Minerva.

Panthers handle J-M

Along with Crammond’s 40, Noah Fleury scored eight points for Crown Point in their win over Johnsburg-Minerva, while Tristan Carey added eight, Thomas Woods six, Gavin Sours three, Ross Thomas two and Jon Ashe two.

Anthony Galle had 14 for J-M, with Caleb Hughey adding six, Devon Millington six, Rodney Wolfe three and Ryan Morris two.

Lopez leads Beavers

A night earlier, Aidan Lopez scored 29 for Keene in a 57-34 win over Chazy, while Sebastian Smith followed with 18, Alp Tas seven and Shervon Dick three.

Devin Therrian and Patrick Dwyer each scored nine points for the Eagles, while Gabe Huchro added eight, Zane Stevens three, Malachi Hunyor two and Jeremy Juneau two.