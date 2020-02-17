Boys hoops: Eagles secure co-championship

PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown boys varsity basketball team secured their share of the CVAC Division I title with a 78-75 win over Plattsburgh High Saturday.

“This was an outstanding game and both teams played with all their heart,” said Hornets coach Chris Hartmann. :We were in foul trouble the whole game and BCS took advantage that down the stretch. With about a minute left we had an eight point lead but BCS was able to get some key turnovers with their pressure. We had the last shot in regulation but could not convert.”

Andrew Sorrell led the Eagles with 16 points, while Nate Finley scored 16, Parker Kelly 10, Ian-James McCasland 10, Cole Nephew six and Andrew VanNatten two.

“Andrew Sorrell is an incredible player and was very impressive today,” said Hartmann

Ian DeTulleo scored 18 points for the Hornets, followed by Riley Channell with 15, Dylan Garrant 14, Carter King 12, Kurt Oullette 10 and Liam Perkins four.

“Kurt Ouellette, Liam Perkins and Ian Campbell did great on the boards all pulling down seven rebound each,” added Hartmann.

Bobcats edge Indians

Lucas Smart scored 25 points and Cody Lambert added 24 as Northeastern Clinton scored a narrow, 60-58 win over Peru Friday.

Tommy Bergeron scored nine for the victors, while Kayden Guerin added two.

Sam Godfrey scored 17 points for the Indians, with Caeden Carlo scoring 15, Austin Rock 11, Brendon Guay seven, Wyatt Premore four, Jacob Burgette two and Logan Batholomew two.

Vikings defeat Hornets

Bryce Sprague scored 22 points as Moriah doubled up Plattsburgh High, 40-20, in the second half for a 74-42 win Friday.

Braden Swan added 17 points for the Vikings as Will Rohrer scored nine, Maddox Blaise nine, Mike Demarais six, Rowan Swan three, Bryce Hammond three, Jared Lewis three and Mike Rollins two.

Kurt Ouellette led the Hornets with 16 points, followed by Dylan Garrant with 14, Ian Campbell four, Liam Perkins four, Carter King two and Myles King two.

Warriors top Griffins

Regan Arnold led Willsboro with 17 points as the Warriors scored a 58-33 win over Boquet Valley Friday.

Hunter King added 15 points for the Warriors, while Stephen Leibeck added eight, Jared Ball five, Nick Reithel three, Everett Cassavaugh two, Chase Souza two, Brady Sweatt two, Jaycob Gough two and Manny Frechette two.

Brayden Drew scored eight points for the Griffins, as Blake Liberi, Ethan Graham and Ryley Mousseau each scored seven. Bryce Gay and Noah Jacques each had two points.