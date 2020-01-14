Boys hoops: Knights score win over Bombers

× Expand Jill Lobdell Sebastian Smith had 16 points for Keene as the Beavers scored a win over Boquet Valley Monday.

LAKE PLACID | Alex Coupal connected on five three-pointers in a 23 point night to help Seton Catholic to a 56-40 win over Lake Placid in MVAC boys basketball Monday. Tom Murray scored 15 points in the win, while Foster Ovios added 12, Kolbee LaPoint four and Gary Li two.

Nick Marvin scored 18 for Lake Placid, while Zach Gavin added 10, Jack Armstrong nine and Matt Brandes three.

Beavers keep Griffins at bay

After Boquet Valley rallied to cut the Keene lead to three, the Beavers were able to pull away in the fourth quarter for a 61-49 win as Aidan Lopez scored 26 points in the win Jan. 13.

Sebastian Smith added 16 points, while Alp Tas had seven, Shevron Dick six and Julian Smith five.

Blake Liberi scored 17 for the Griffins, with Brandon Tromblee scoring 16, Brayden Drew five, Ethan Graham four, Noah Jacques four and Ryley Mousseau three.

Panthers strong defense leads to win

Strong defense at the start of both halves was the key to Crown Point’s 77-30 win over Johnsburg-Minerva Monday, as Cody Crammond led the Panthers with 22 points.

“We have placed on emphasis on the defensive effort in the beginning of both halves, we did that tonight, winning the first quarter 20-3 and the third quarter 23-2, allowing us to put the game away,” said coach Jason Hughes. “Thomas Woods had a breakout game, finishing around the basket strongly with both hands, scoring a career-high 12 points. Cameron Harrington played very solidly at both ends. Cody Crammond had another strong performance, posting a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Caleb Hughey played very hard for Johnsburg-Minerva despite a lopsided scoreboard, scoring 15 against a strong defensive effort from Ross Thomas and Tristan Carey.”

Thomas Woods added 12, while Cameron Harrington scored 10, Noah Spaulding nine, Anthony Greenan six, Ross Thomas five, Tristan Carey five, Dylan Sours four, Gavin Sours two and Holden Palmer two.

Anthony Galle added 11 for J-M.