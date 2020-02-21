Boys hoops: Nate Doner powers Patriots

× Expand Keith Lobdell Nate Doner scored 27 points for AuSable Valley in their win over Seton Catholic Thursday.

CLINTONVILLE | AuSable Valley’s Nate Doner saved his best for the last game of the regular season, scoring a season-high 27 points to go with 11 rebounds as the Patriots earned a 78-57 win over Seton Catholic Thursday.

While a 21-point win, Patriots coach Jamie Douglass said it was not an easy night for his team.

“It really was a tale of two halves,” he said. “Seton has three excellent three point shooters who kept them in the game right to the end.”

Eli Douglas added 17 for the Patriots, while Evan Snow had 11, Luis Perez six, River Hanf four, Carter Matzel four and Carson Garcia three.

For Seton, Alex Coupal led the Knights with 20, while Foster Ovios scored 13, Tom Murray 10, Connor Wu seven, Kolbee LaPoint four, Chris Wang two and Gary Li one.

Hornets defeat Griffins

Ian DeTulleo scored 17 points for Plattsburgh High as the Hornets scored a 69-39 win over Boquet Valley Thursday.

Leading by 11 at the half, the Hornets pulled away in the second 16 minutes, outscoring the Griffins, 37-18, as Dylan Garrant aded 16 points, Riley Channell 10, Liam Perkins six, Kurt Oullette six, Myles KIng five, Ian Campbell three, Carter King two, Garrett Lemza two and Robby Drollette two.

Brayden Drew led the Griffins with 15 points, while Ethan Graham scored eight, Ryley Mousseau seven, Blake Liberi five, Bryce Gay two and Noah Jacques two.