Boys hoops: Patriots score non-league win

AuSable Valley's Carter Matzel.

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley boys varsity basketball team too a 12-point lead into halftime and did not let go on their way to a 72-54 win over Lisbon Feb. 8.

Carter Matzel notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Eli Douglas led the Patriots with 20 points. Evan Snow added 10 points in the win, while Carson Garcia scored eight, River Hanf six, Korvin Dixon two, Nate Doner two, Ryan Doner two, Spencer Daby two and Eli Snow one.

Blue Bombers top Huskies

Jack Armstrong scored 16 points as Lake Placid scored a 57-30 win over Newcomb Feb. 5, getting 13 points from Nick Marvin and 10 from Adnan Cecunjanin.

Zach Gavin scored nine for the Blue Bombers, while Justin Williams scored three, Matt Brandes two, Will Quilla two and Ashton Nolan two.

Ethan Armstrong had eight points for the Huskies.

Bombers roll past Eagles

On Feb. 4, Jack Armstrong scored 17 points as Lake Placid had a 34-3 halftime lead en route to a 61-9 win over Bolton.

Adnan Cecunjanin added 15 points for the Bombers, while Matt Brandes added 12, Zach Gavin six, Nick Marvin six and Ashton Nolan three.

Jordan Nieves scored four points for the Eagles, with Kevin Neacy adding two.

Bobcats defeat Knights

In a Class C matchup, Northern Adirondack got 35 points from Cody Lambert in a 73-57 win over Seton Catholic Feb. 4.

Lucas Smart added 16 points in the win, while Tommy Bergeron added 15.

Alex Coupal had 22 points for the Knights, with Tom Murray scoring 20 and Foster Ovios eight.